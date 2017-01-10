More extreme heat on the way for Ipswich and surrounds

Brace yourselves, summer will make its scorching presence felt this week.

It's going to be a steamy week of high temperatures and showers in Ipswich, with the mercury rising steadily to sit just below 40 degrees on the weekend.

The weather bureau has forecast 39 degrees on Saturday, climbing from 37 degrees tomorrow when overnight temperatures are expected to hover around 22 degrees.

North-westerly winds will bring Thursday's hot weather from inland Australia but there may be some relief in store later in the day with a 30% chance of rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

There will however be little relief for Boonah, Gatton, Laidley and Esk where the mercury will sit above 35 degrees from tomorrow through to Sunday.

Saturday will again be the day to stay in doors or head to the beach with each town forecast to see 40 degrees or above.

Despite the blistering start to summer, 2017 will probably be a cooler year than 2016, BOM forecasts.

Maximum temperatures (Tuesday to Monday)

Ipswich

Tuesday 34, Wednesday 37, Thursday 38, Friday 36, Saturday 39, Sunday 35, Monday 33

Boonah

Tuesday 34, Wednesday 37, Thursday 37, Friday 37, Saturday 36, Sunday 40, Monday 34

Gatton

Tuesday 36, Wednesday 38, Thursday 40, Friday 39, Saturday 41, Sunday 37, Monday 35

Laidley

Tuesday 35, Wednesday 38, Thursday 39, Friday 38, Saturday 40, Sunday 36, Monday 34

Esk

Tuesday 35, Wednesday 37, Thursday 38, Friday 37, Saturday 40, Sunday 36, Monday 33