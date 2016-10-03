25°
News

Ipswich backs battling JBS workers

Gary Worrall
| 3rd Oct 2016 7:37 AM
HELPING HAND: JBS worker and volunteer Rebecca Brooks hands out some free household items to fellow JBS workers Adrian and Megan Lang of Churchill and their children Kiara, 7, and Ruby, 5.
HELPING HAND: JBS worker and volunteer Rebecca Brooks hands out some free household items to fellow JBS workers Adrian and Megan Lang of Churchill and their children Kiara, 7, and Ruby, 5. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN A massive show of solidarity, the Ipswich community has rallied behind struggling workers at the JBS Dinmore abattoir.

A community day, organised by Helen Youngberry of Goodna Street Life, saw workers provided with care packages of food and other items, donated by the Ipswich community.

"People were here from 8.30am to set up tables, just people walking in off the street,” Mrs Youngberry said.

"We had people here in the week before, just dropping off donations, one company sent over a truck with eight pallets of donated items.”

SUPPORT: JBS worker and volunteer Pat &#39;Tangles&#39; Willis handing out a free breakfast to Ying Cao of Collingwood Park.
SUPPORT: JBS worker and volunteer Pat 'Tangles' Willis handing out a free breakfast to Ying Cao of Collingwood Park. David Nielsen

More than 800 people were estimated to have walked through the gates by 10.30am, Mrs Youngberry said.

"We lost count, it was just a huge crowd, people were lined up waiting.”

Mrs Youngberry said the support of volunteers was "invaluable”, with so many people arriving.

"Signal Flare came from Brisbane again, plus our volunteers, Angie and people from JBS, as well as the meatworkers' union.”

Members of the AMIEU arrived with a mobile kitchen, and set about catering for the huge crowd.

"They were wonderful, it took a big stress off of us when they arrived and started cooking for everyone.”

While thousands of items were donated, Mrs Youngberry said other people gave money, and told her to "buy what was needed”.

"This was a wonderful example of a community coming together.”

For JBS workers Megan and Adrian, the community support arrived at the perfect time, with Adrian's shift stood down for the previous week.

"I was able to use some accrued leave, I go back on Tuesday, but now it is only one shift all week,” he said.

JBS worker Justen Nasona with his daughters Nyoka Halellua, 7, and Faith Gale, 8, of Collingwood Park were grateful for the donations.
JBS worker Justen Nasona with his daughters Nyoka Halellua, 7, and Faith Gale, 8, of Collingwood Park were grateful for the donations. David Nielsen

Megan said the family "needed the food”, although she said there were other families in an even worse position.

"I am still on maternity leave, so I am getting more from the government than if I was working at the moment,” she said.

"We have gone from $800-900 per week, down to about $400-500 per week.”

Adding to their problems, Adrian's wage was cut $5 per hour when shifts were reclassified.

"I was put back on the general list, not a slicer, so I lost about $200 per week across a 40-hour week.

"They just put up lists saying who was on each list, and if you dropped back, you lost $5 per hour; there was no discussion.”

With bills piling up, Megan said the couple are still facing car payments and rent, as well as "other bills on top”.

"We are not under threat of power cuts, but I think we are getting by because of my maternity leave.”

Megan said she is due to go back to work at JBS in the coming weeks.

"But I can't afford to go back.”

Megan said they are careful not to spend outside their means, but their cars still need servicing and repairs.

"We are taking the family camping this week, just to give the kids a break from the house.

"If we have to go down to one car, so be it.”

The impending new year is a concern, they said, with their elder daughters Ruby and Kiara both celebrating birthdays, as well as the start of the new school year.

"Luckily Ruby is in kindy, she starts school next year, so at least we don't have daycare bills, but nappies and formula for Tyler is about $50 per week.

"We are worried about the cost of Ruby starting school.”

While many young families are thinking of buying a house, Megan and Adrian said that is not a consideration for them.

"We don't even think about trying to buy a house.”

Acknowledging some people have said they should look for other jobs, Megan said the magnitude of the situation made it almost impossible.

"You apply for jobs, but companies are saying they won't hire JBS staff, because there are too many of them, that is not just other meat processors, but employers in general.”

Megan and Adrian said their children didn't really know what is going on.

"We try to keep them out of it, they just know dad stays home a lot more.”

The family is grateful for the support of the community, especially through their donations.

"We just want to say thank you, we haven't taken a whole lot, but what we have got will help enormously.”

Ipswich Queensland Times
Ipswich backs battling JBS workers

Ipswich backs battling JBS workers

Shift cuts hurt local families

Heavy hearts as truckies reflect on fallen

Just a few of the many trucks that arrived for the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1.

Lights on the Hill roars through Ipswich and Lockyer Valley

Man allegedly tried to run over two police

Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

A man allegedly tried to run over two police officers in Leichhardt

Community farewells 'medical trailblazer'

WORKING TOGETHER: Dr Jonathan Thomas and Dr Geoff Mitchell (back) with the late Dr Bruce Roberts (front left), and Dr Les Sands.

The city farewelled one of its longest-serving doctors.

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

PROST: Oktoberfest is celebrated world-wide and this year Ipswich is getting on board.

Head out or make your own fun this month

Latest deals and offers

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a big-hearted country town girl in Seven's new family drama.

Things to do around Ipswich this week

Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series of one-act plays.

Things to do around Ipswich this week

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $325,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

24/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $173,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

22/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $201,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

21/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $210,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

Expert shares six dos and don'ts for those building a home

Builder spills the dos and don't of building your home.

BUILDING a new home can be a complex process.

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.