Ipswich backs battling JBS workers

HELPING HAND: JBS worker and volunteer Rebecca Brooks hands out some free household items to fellow JBS workers Adrian and Megan Lang of Churchill and their children Kiara, 7, and Ruby, 5.

IN A massive show of solidarity, the Ipswich community has rallied behind struggling workers at the JBS Dinmore abattoir.

A community day, organised by Helen Youngberry of Goodna Street Life, saw workers provided with care packages of food and other items, donated by the Ipswich community.

"People were here from 8.30am to set up tables, just people walking in off the street,” Mrs Youngberry said.

"We had people here in the week before, just dropping off donations, one company sent over a truck with eight pallets of donated items.”

SUPPORT: JBS worker and volunteer Pat 'Tangles' Willis handing out a free breakfast to Ying Cao of Collingwood Park. David Nielsen

More than 800 people were estimated to have walked through the gates by 10.30am, Mrs Youngberry said.

"We lost count, it was just a huge crowd, people were lined up waiting.”

Mrs Youngberry said the support of volunteers was "invaluable”, with so many people arriving.

"Signal Flare came from Brisbane again, plus our volunteers, Angie and people from JBS, as well as the meatworkers' union.”

Members of the AMIEU arrived with a mobile kitchen, and set about catering for the huge crowd.

"They were wonderful, it took a big stress off of us when they arrived and started cooking for everyone.”

While thousands of items were donated, Mrs Youngberry said other people gave money, and told her to "buy what was needed”.

"This was a wonderful example of a community coming together.”

For JBS workers Megan and Adrian, the community support arrived at the perfect time, with Adrian's shift stood down for the previous week.

"I was able to use some accrued leave, I go back on Tuesday, but now it is only one shift all week,” he said.

JBS worker Justen Nasona with his daughters Nyoka Halellua, 7, and Faith Gale, 8, of Collingwood Park were grateful for the donations. David Nielsen

Megan said the family "needed the food”, although she said there were other families in an even worse position.

"I am still on maternity leave, so I am getting more from the government than if I was working at the moment,” she said.

"We have gone from $800-900 per week, down to about $400-500 per week.”

Adding to their problems, Adrian's wage was cut $5 per hour when shifts were reclassified.

"I was put back on the general list, not a slicer, so I lost about $200 per week across a 40-hour week.

"They just put up lists saying who was on each list, and if you dropped back, you lost $5 per hour; there was no discussion.”

With bills piling up, Megan said the couple are still facing car payments and rent, as well as "other bills on top”.

"We are not under threat of power cuts, but I think we are getting by because of my maternity leave.”

Megan said she is due to go back to work at JBS in the coming weeks.

"But I can't afford to go back.”

Megan said they are careful not to spend outside their means, but their cars still need servicing and repairs.

"We are taking the family camping this week, just to give the kids a break from the house.

"If we have to go down to one car, so be it.”

The impending new year is a concern, they said, with their elder daughters Ruby and Kiara both celebrating birthdays, as well as the start of the new school year.

"Luckily Ruby is in kindy, she starts school next year, so at least we don't have daycare bills, but nappies and formula for Tyler is about $50 per week.

"We are worried about the cost of Ruby starting school.”

While many young families are thinking of buying a house, Megan and Adrian said that is not a consideration for them.

"We don't even think about trying to buy a house.”

Acknowledging some people have said they should look for other jobs, Megan said the magnitude of the situation made it almost impossible.

"You apply for jobs, but companies are saying they won't hire JBS staff, because there are too many of them, that is not just other meat processors, but employers in general.”

Megan and Adrian said their children didn't really know what is going on.

"We try to keep them out of it, they just know dad stays home a lot more.”

The family is grateful for the support of the community, especially through their donations.

"We just want to say thank you, we haven't taken a whole lot, but what we have got will help enormously.”