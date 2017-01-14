Ipswich and Somerset schools to get $6 million for upgrades

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Rosewood State School recently. Her government allocated $60,000 to the school for improvements and $820,000 to Rosewood High.

A MAJOR investment of $6 million by the Palaszczuk Government in Ipswich and Somerset schools will enhance the facilities that local students use.

Rosewood State High is the major benefactor with over $820,000 allocated.

The works across the region are either under way or set to commence.

"We want our state school students to have the best-possible classrooms to make the most of their education,” Mr Madden said.

"This funding is part of our $667 million school infrastructure program and will help our state schools stay on top of maintenance needs and ensure students have access to quality education facilities.”

"Most of the work will be carried out during the school holidays to ensure classes are not disrupted.”

Local school maintenance projects include:

$820,000 for Rosewood State High School to refurbish special education classrooms, demolish modular blocks, refurbish the resource centre and repair sports hall flooring.

$310,000 for Leichhardt State School to refurbish classrooms.

$200,000 for Lowood State High School to refurbish classrooms.

$200,000 for Tivoli State School to refurbish classrooms.

$150,000 for Ipswich State High School to refurbish the kitchen in the home economics block.

$400,000 for Churchill State School to refurbish classrooms.

$200,000 for Ipswich East State School to refurbish classrooms;