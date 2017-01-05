Ipswich ambo slams rejection of mandatory sentencing

AN IPSWICH paramedic has slammed the government's rejection of calls for mandatory sentencing regarding assaults on frontline workers saying if people knew the truth, this government would be sacked.

The paramedic, who asked not to be named for fear of losing his job, has been working in the industry for more than 20 years.

He says during that time he's seen many fellow ambulance officers assaulted and that the current system of deterrents doesn't work.

"The introduction of mandatory sentencing is warranted and long overdue," he says.

"You would find almost all frontline workers would agree with me.

"When are the politicians going to get real about protecting the ones who are placed in dangerous situations on a daily basis?

"If we could come out and tell journalists the things we go through, and the lack of support and help we get, the government would be sacked."

In November a petition calling for the introduction of mandatory sentencing of six months imprisonment was tabled in parliament.

This week the State Government responded saying it stood by the current system which allows courts discretion in sentencing.

"Sentencing is a complex process that requires the balancing of a number of competing issues," Attorney General Yvette D'Ath wrote in the response.

The move has been slammed by the LNP Opposition with Shadow Attorney General Ian Walker hinting the issue will become a major focal point ahead of the next state election.

"It's clear that under Labor's soft on crime approach, the problem is getting worse," Mr Walker said.

"The LNP team has been talking to frontline staff about this issue, including mandatory jail time and we will have more to say in the coming months.

"The contrast will be clear at the next election."

The union that represents Queensland paramedics, United Voice, chose not to comment.

Ipswich MPs Jennifer Howard and Jim Madden have been contacted for comment.