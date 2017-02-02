INTERACTIVE MAP: Where snakes are biting in Ipswich

HUGE numbers of snakes are on the move across Ipswich with weather creating the perfect breeding conditions and leading to a sharp rise in the number of reported snake bites.

For those who are scared of snakes, be aware, sightings are likely to become more frequent, an Ipswich snake catcher has warned.

Across West Moreton about 90 snake bites were reported to the Queensland Ambulance Service in 2016.

Since September, paramedics have responded to 34 snake-bite cases, up from 20 over the same period in 2015 and 21 from the year before that.

Karana Downs resident Shelley MacKenzie was one of those 34. She was bitten in her driveway on January 16 about 5am.

"There was a pile of leaves in the driveway and I looked down when I felt something move," Ms MacKenzie said.

"I saw the snake, then I saw the blood. The bite felt like a sting."

Luckily her partner Doug was home at the time and administered first aid while calling for an ambulance, which arrived within five minutes.

Shelley MacKenzie was bitten by a snake in the driveway of her Karana Downs home. Rob Williams

Ms MacKenzie's bite, believed to be from an eastern brown snake, was a dry bite, meaning no venom went into her leg, but she was still kept in hospital for a day.

Two weeks later the bite mark remains.

"Snakes have always given me the creeps," Ms MacKenzie said.

"I am more cautious now, but if I see many more I will have to pack up and move."

According to Goodna- based snake catcher Norman Hill, Ms MacKenzie might have to start packing and move far, far away.

He said south-east Queensland residents were likely to see more snakes over the next two years because when there was one favourable breeding season, more usually follow.

This season Mr Hill's business has been four times as busy than the last one, averaging 50 "catch and releases" each month across Ipswich, Boonah, Rosewood, Jimboomba, Beaudesert, Logan and parts of Brisbane.

Snakes are most active between January and April. Mr Hill said March would be the peak time when snakes would be out, eating as much as possible before winter.

"When you have a good breeding season, it's likely to have two more to follow," Mr Hill said.

"There is plenty of food around because their prey has had a good season too so the more food, the more breeding."

The deadly Eastern Brown snake is commonly sighted across the Ipswich region.

Mr Hill said urban development was also impacting on the number of snakes moving around.

"People don't realise that when the land is cleared animals like snakes lose their homes and when everything is quiet, they come back, but there are no trees left," Mr Hill said.

"So it isn't unusual to find a snake has moved into a brand new home before the owners."