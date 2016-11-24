How state's prisoners plan to make good this Christmas

MANY generous families and businesses have kindly put their hands up to help a family in need this Christmas as part of the Queensland Times Adopt-A-Family appeal.

A staggering number of people have already telephoned to say they will help buy goods such as food and presents for the 275 families we are trying to help have a very merry Christmas.

Some have even offered to take on multiple families.

The Southern Queensland Correctional Centre in Gatton has taken on a massive 27 families, while the Ipswich Junior Grammar School has taken on 17, Bendigo Bank has adopted 13 families, Woodcrest State College in Springfield is helping five families and the Ambulance Service Ipswich is taking two of the biggest families on the list.

HELPING: Students from Westside Christian College Springfield have been collecting items for our Adopt-a-Family appeal. David Nielsen

The Year 9 student council leaders at Woodcrest State College in Springfield have been busy collecting items such as packaged goods and toys for their five families. The group even went to the shops during late-night shopping to collect more items.

Student Mackenzie Trenerry said it was important for the school to help the wider community.

"We have been doing this for the past few years now and it shows that we care for the community," she said.

"It is important to give back and to teach the younger students at the school to think about others during this time of the year.

"We want to make sure everyone has a lovely Christmas celebration."

There are still families who are looking to be adopted.

Once you select the family you would like to adopt, you will receive information about the family and where you can drop off their hamper.

If you would like to help, phone us today on 3817 1717 and ask to speak Karen McCoombes.