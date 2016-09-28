Four taken to hospital after crash near school

UPDATE 5PM: FOUR females have been taken to Ipswich Hospital following a crash north of Ipswich this afternoon.

Two vehicles collided on the Brisbane Valley Hwy outside Fernvale State School about 4pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says the four patients are in a stable condition.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of several people injured in a crash north of Ipswich this afternoon.

Emergency services are on their way to the accident, which has been reported on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at Fernvale, near the school, about 4pm.

The QT is yet to receive confirmation on the extent of any injuries.

More to come.