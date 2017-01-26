35°
News

Indigenous leader on Australia Day: 'We're not being heard'

Anna Hartley
| 26th Jan 2017 12:49 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of Ipswich's most prominent Indigenous leaders has weighed in on the Australia Day date change debate.

The question of whether Australia's national day should be moved from January 26 - the date associated with colonization and a loss of identity for many Indigenous Australians - has made headlines for the last couple of years.

Jagera descendant from the Yuggera nation and member of the Ngaran Goori traditional owner group, Louisa Bonner, today spoke passionately about the question of an Australia Day date change.

"I don't celebrate Australia Day. To me it's just another day off," she said.

"I don't think the government is serious about placing traditional owners in positions of power. Now, in their own country, (Indigenous Australians') needs aren't being met.

"Once they get serious about that, then we can talk about a date change. "

 

It wasn't until 1994 that the states agreed to celebrate Australia Day on January 26.

As the National Australia Day Council notes on its website, the debate on whether changing the date of Australia Day will solve deep-seated issues embedded in Australia's history is ongoing.

"Aboriginal Australians have continued to feel excluded from what has long been a British pioneering settler celebration, symbolised by the raising of the Union Jack and later the Australian flag which bears the British flag," NADC states.

"Debate over the date and nature of Australia Day continues as the National Australia Day Council seeks to meet the challenge of making 26 January a day all Australians can accept and enjoy."

Louisa is also the grandniece of Neville Bonner, the first Indigenous Australian to become a member of the Parliament of Australia.

Neville Bonner, Louisa&#39;s great-uncle and well-respected Indigenous politician.
Neville Bonner, Louisa's great-uncle and well-respected Indigenous politician. Contributed

She said despite the progress people like her granduncle have made, there was still a lot of work to be done on a social, cultural and political level in this country.

"All we have of that time (January 26) is bad memories and ongoing struggles. Our people get kicked down again and again," Ms Bonner said.

"We need a government for our people. We need a voice in our government.

"The date, the time, how you celebrate - who cares? It's not about the date, it's about legislative change.

"I think people (in general) do care but we have a government with none of our people in there to look after our best interests."

Ms Bonner said Ipswich was ahead of other council areas in her view when it came to actively working towards reconciliation.

"Ipswich City Council is very open. It's something that they want and for me they are leading in the capacity to build bridges and bring the traditional owners into a position of self-management," she said.

"Don't get me wrong. Australia is a wonderful place to live and I love this community.

"The debate isn't about being vicious over the past but you can't ignore what happened either. History doesn't lie and if people don't accept the truth, that's what's insulting to my people.

"Whenever we have Australia Day it's the attitude that matters. That's what will make Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians proud and happy to be here."

Blair MP Shayne Neumann wants attitudes to change on Australia Day, not the date.
Blair MP Shayne Neumann wants attitudes to change on Australia Day, not the date. Claudia Baxter

Former Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs Shayne Neumann said he had no issue with Australia Day being celebrated on January 26 but that it should also be looked at as a day of remembrance.

"We cannot forget the dispossession, disadvantage and dislocation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders that occurred," he said.

"It should be a day to celebrate and remember. We need to do much better in this community to close the gap."

This year marks five decades since the 1967 vote which removed a number of references that discriminated against Aboriginal people from the Australian Constitution.

Mr Neumann used today to second Ms Bonner's disgust at the remaining lack of recognition for Indigenous people still present in the Constitution.

"The Australian Constitution is silent and we need to get rid of its racist elements," he said.

"I think Australia Day should be a day where we recommit to reconciliation in Ipswich."

What's your view? Share your opinion on the QT Facebook page or by emailing anna.hartley@qt.com.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  australia day date change debate louisa bonner

Indigenous leader on Australia Day: 'We're not being heard'

Indigenous leader on Australia Day: 'We're not being heard'

“The date, the time, how you celebrate – who cares? It’s not about the date, it’s about legislative change."

Meet the man building homes for battlers

Greg Cree, founder of Project4Change at the site in Leichhardt.

Ipswich was chosen for the launch project

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Australia Day must be Jan 26, but still needs to change

SOON you'll put down your flags and it will be over.

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

See a live band this weekend

The latest on the city's live music scene

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich.

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at first ever Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

THE celebrity names on everyone's lips ahead of I'm a Celeb debut.

Offices On 2 Separate Levels - CBD Main Street Frontage

102 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial * High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to ... $1,250,000

* High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to occupy or lease upper level with substantial income in place from lower level lease. * Large 2...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $409,000...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

&quot;IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE- SUPERB LOCATION&quot;

25/21B Hunter Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $279,000

Beautifully presented townhouse in popular Brassall. Throw away the car keys, save on petrol and increase your fitness levels as you can walk to schools...

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

Renovate and Capitalise

65 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 3 $299,000...

Every one dreams of owning there first home, well this is an opportunity not to be missed and it's available at a price you can afford in a desirable location.

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... Offers over...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

REVEALED: Major childcare centre to double in size

BRIGHT FUTURE: Stella Johnson, Lucian Bekue, 3 and Tegan Vandenberg at Kambu 'Amaroo' Kindergarten. (INSET) Map of the proposal site.

Indigenous health service apply to expand Silkstone centre

$4 million Ipswich property set for tourism resort

FOR SALE: This property at Borallon is on the market for $4million.

Rural property on the market with tourism potential

Illegal Ipswich 'boarding houses' under investigation

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

One property was stacked with up to 40 adults

New food precinct pitch for Yamanto

NEIGHBOURHOOD CENTRE: An artist's impression of a new centre at Yamanto submitted to the council this month along with development plans.

A new business centre has been proposed for Yamanto.

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!