Indigenous leader on Australia Day: 'We're not being heard'

ONE of Ipswich's most prominent Indigenous leaders has weighed in on the Australia Day date change debate.

The question of whether Australia's national day should be moved from January 26 - the date associated with colonization and a loss of identity for many Indigenous Australians - has made headlines for the last couple of years.

Jagera descendant from the Yuggera nation and member of the Ngaran Goori traditional owner group, Louisa Bonner, today spoke passionately about the question of an Australia Day date change.

"I don't celebrate Australia Day. To me it's just another day off," she said.

"I don't think the government is serious about placing traditional owners in positions of power. Now, in their own country, (Indigenous Australians') needs aren't being met.

"Once they get serious about that, then we can talk about a date change. "

It wasn't until 1994 that the states agreed to celebrate Australia Day on January 26.

As the National Australia Day Council notes on its website, the debate on whether changing the date of Australia Day will solve deep-seated issues embedded in Australia's history is ongoing.

"Aboriginal Australians have continued to feel excluded from what has long been a British pioneering settler celebration, symbolised by the raising of the Union Jack and later the Australian flag which bears the British flag," NADC states.

"Debate over the date and nature of Australia Day continues as the National Australia Day Council seeks to meet the challenge of making 26 January a day all Australians can accept and enjoy."

Louisa is also the grandniece of Neville Bonner, the first Indigenous Australian to become a member of the Parliament of Australia.

Neville Bonner, Louisa's great-uncle and well-respected Indigenous politician. Contributed

She said despite the progress people like her granduncle have made, there was still a lot of work to be done on a social, cultural and political level in this country.

"All we have of that time (January 26) is bad memories and ongoing struggles. Our people get kicked down again and again," Ms Bonner said.

"We need a government for our people. We need a voice in our government.

"The date, the time, how you celebrate - who cares? It's not about the date, it's about legislative change.

"I think people (in general) do care but we have a government with none of our people in there to look after our best interests."

Ms Bonner said Ipswich was ahead of other council areas in her view when it came to actively working towards reconciliation.

"Ipswich City Council is very open. It's something that they want and for me they are leading in the capacity to build bridges and bring the traditional owners into a position of self-management," she said.

"Don't get me wrong. Australia is a wonderful place to live and I love this community.

"The debate isn't about being vicious over the past but you can't ignore what happened either. History doesn't lie and if people don't accept the truth, that's what's insulting to my people.

"Whenever we have Australia Day it's the attitude that matters. That's what will make Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians proud and happy to be here."

Blair MP Shayne Neumann wants attitudes to change on Australia Day, not the date. Claudia Baxter

Former Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs Shayne Neumann said he had no issue with Australia Day being celebrated on January 26 but that it should also be looked at as a day of remembrance.

"We cannot forget the dispossession, disadvantage and dislocation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders that occurred," he said.

"It should be a day to celebrate and remember. We need to do much better in this community to close the gap."

This year marks five decades since the 1967 vote which removed a number of references that discriminated against Aboriginal people from the Australian Constitution.

Mr Neumann used today to second Ms Bonner's disgust at the remaining lack of recognition for Indigenous people still present in the Constitution.

"The Australian Constitution is silent and we need to get rid of its racist elements," he said.

"I think Australia Day should be a day where we recommit to reconciliation in Ipswich."

What's your view? Share your opinion on the QT Facebook page or by emailing anna.hartley@qt.com.au.