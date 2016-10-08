India's biggest celebration hits Ipswich

"I JUST wanted to share it with the community.”

This is how Raj Sharma explains his passion for the traditional Diwali festival he introduced to Ipswich.

"Diwali is biggest festival in India, it is unique, because it is celebrated by both Hindu and Sikh populations.”

A dancer from the Sher-E-Punjab dance group performs at Diwali. Claudia Baxter

With Indian communities spreading across the world, Mr Sharma said the festival, which comes to Ipswich later this month, had travelled with them, becoming a global phenomenon.

Known as the 'Festival of Light', Diwali celebrates the victory of light over dark, and knowledge over ignorance.

Likening Diwali to Christmas, Mr Sharma said the festival was 'a showstopper'.

"People pray and come together, so it is a lot like a western Christmas.”

The multicultural festival always draws a healthy crowd. David Nielsen

Mr Sharma said he introduced the festival to Ipswich to show how it could be embraced locally.

"I want us to embrace the festival, so everyone can see what we can celebrate as a community.”

While the initial festival at Mr Sharma's Mehfil restaurant attracted about 70 people, the last two years have been oversubscribed, and 2016 is already booked out well in advance.

"We have already booked in 550 people, and there is a waiting list for people who are keen to come along.”

Using the lawns at the top of D'Arcy Doyle Place, Mr Sharma said there is a feeling of appropriateness about the location, with the Ipswich Council's Christmas tree also at the site.

"I am so proud of this project, and I am thankful to the community, they have given me great support.”