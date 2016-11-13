36°
Opinion

Independence key to health

Senior Matters with QT columnist Wayne Macdonnell | 13th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
GOOD COMPANY: Organisations such as the National Seniors are vital in providing social interaction for our older residents.
GOOD COMPANY: Organisations such as the National Seniors are vital in providing social interaction for our older residents. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I REMEMBER something my mum said when it was time for her to move into an aged care facility.

Even though she was no longer capable of looking after herself, and her husband was long dead, she told me she would prefer to remain in her own home, where she had lived for the past 50 years.

She still thought she could manage in her home without any help.

She was a very independent person, which in the long run did her no favours.

Most older people want to continue to enjoy the familiarity of their own home and community.

It is something that is extremely important to them, and to their mental and physical state.

Living independently in your own home as you age is what you want, but sometimes you might need some help with daily tasks that you can no longer manage as well on your own.

Both the Federal and State Governments have programs in place to help people remain in their own home for as long as possible.

Aged care services operated by government agencies are designed with the aim of meeting your changing needs as you get older.

For example, there are programs to help with home maintenance, programs that help with minor aids and equipment or small home modifications such as grab rails in bathrooms and toilets.

They are all designed to help aging residents maintain a lifestyle that they are familiar with.

Other programs provide funding to help people with tasks like dressing, preparing meals or some level of nursing care to help older persons remain in their own home longer.

For some people, the family home becomes too big to continue to maintain as they age, especially if there is a large yard to look after.

For some, downsizing may be an option, and there are many ways for someone to do this.

Selling the larger home and purchasing a smaller one, for example, may be an option or moving into a smaller one-bedroom unit could be another method.

But whatever way you choose to downsize you may still need aged care programs in place to remain living independently.

Allowing an older person to remain at home can go a long way in maintaining their quality of life.

Many older people would much prefer to stay in the home with the help of a caregiver instead of going into a facility.

The familiar surroundings provide a place in which they can do what they are used to doing and be around friends of long standing.

In discussing this issue with the Community Service Officer of a local community organisation she explained that older people living alone, even if it is in their own home, need the company of younger people, especially their children and grandchildren.

They also need the company of people nearer their own age so as to be able to discuss issues and times in which they grew up.

There are many community organisations that provide social activities for older persons giving them avenues of socialisation with their own age group. The issue is, some have difficulty in getting around and therefore become isolated from their community. Spending time for a chat with an older person will go a long way in making them still feel a part of our community.

Discovering the types of services available to older people can be as simple as contacting the 'My Aged Care' centre on 1800 200 422 or contact Ipswich City Council to find services.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  aged care community ipswich senior matters wayne macdonnell

Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Ipswich

Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Ipswich

BOM warns to expect damaging winds and large hailstones

LETTER: The economy is what benefits us the most

Toowoomba: QIC development Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

To create real jobs we need to sell goods first

The season of giving is here

LENDING A HAND: Karen McCoombes launched this year's Adopt-a-Family appeal.

Christmas appeal to help struggling families in Ipswich

Independence key to health

GOOD COMPANY: Organisations such as the National Seniors are vital in providing social interaction for our older residents.

Senior Matters with QT columnist Wayne Macdonnell

Local Partners

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

14-year-old Ipswich racing driver makes history after street naming

Coalminers vision takes another step

HISTORY MADE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, O'Connell Agencies' Kaitlyn Moore and Beres Evans chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust were onsite as concrete was poured for the columns at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial.

Historic pour of Ipswich and Rosewood columns

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

LEONARD Cohen was suffering from cancer when he died, according to David Remncik who interviewed the musician in the summer.

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Read these short reviews if you're heading to the cinemas

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 OFFERS $380,000...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!