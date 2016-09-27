In love with each other and Ipswich

HAPPY WITH LIFE: Luck and hard work are what makes for a strong marriage according to Ipswich couple Frank and Hilary Hussey, who have just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

LUCK and hard work are what makes for a strong marriage.

That's what Ipswich couple Frank and Hilary Hussey say has kept their marriage going, and they should know, having just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who have lived in Ipswich for 40 years, marked the occasion on September 8 by taking a cruise up to Far North Queensland.

They married in 1956 at St Helens, England, where Frank was doing his national service with the RAF.

Helen, a music teacher, was just 21 and Frank 22.

They met through Hilary's brother who was in the same cycling group as Frank.

"What happened was, her brother and I were at Cats Whiskers Cafe and her brother pulled out his wallet to pay, and he had a picture of Hilary in there,” Frank said.

"I said 'blimey, has she got a boyfriend?' When he said no, I had to meet her so we went straight around to the house.”

After Frank and Hilary married they had two daughters and a son, before moving to Australia.

"We came out here in 1966 with our three children, to give them a better life,” Hilary said.

"We eventually settled in Ipswich and had another son. Ipswich has been a great place to live and raise our children.”

Once out here Frank worked as an engineer until he retired in 1989.

Three of their children have gone on to become health professionals.

Sadly, their eldest daughter was killed in a car accident when she was 18 years old.

Frank and Hilary also have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.