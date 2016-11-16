'I'm not here for sex, just to look at butterflies'

EXCUSES, EXCUSES: A man claiming to be an amateur entomologist with a passion for butterflies is high on the list of suspects in the gay sex park romps investigation.

A MAN purporting to be an amateur entomologist is firming as one of the key suspects in the ongoing gay sex in parks investigations.

The married man has told Ipswich police he is not having a sneaky affair in the Pan Pacific Peace Gardens at Redbank.

Rather, he insists he has a love affair with beetles, bugs, butterflies and other creepy crawlies which make the serene and green community space their home.

The man has been under investigation for months as police try to catch him and his cohorts in the act.

A source close to the investigation has told the QT of a bizarre conversation the man had with a Goodna officer.

The segue to the conversation by the officer was of the 'Allo, allo, allo. What's going on here, then?' variety.

"One man who was intercepted there said "I am here to look at butterflies, insects and nature'," the source said.

"He had previously been intercepted at Denmark Hill (park).

"The police officer punched his name into an iPad and said to him 'that is the same thing you said to us a couple of weeks ago at Denmark Hill'.

"The cops say to the suspects 'I believe you are here for sex' and they reply 'no, that's not true, I am a married man'."

Call this anecdote 'the butterfly effect' if you like, but police may have to insert a miniature recording device into a fly on the toilet wall to catch this would-be entomologist with his pants down.