Illegal Ipswich 'boarding houses' under investigation

IPSWICH houses are among 33 properties being investigated by the State Government.

The State Government received 11 new inquiries about 14 houses as part of a targeted investigation into unregistered boarding houses.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said regulatory services had begun investigating the properties in suburban Brisbane, Caboolture, Ipswich, Bundaberg and on the Gold Coast.

Minister de Brenni said the department's investigations were to make sure people were living in safe and secure accommodation.

"Exploitation and unsafe practices have too often been common place in unregistered accommodation," he said.

"As an example, last year my department investigated an unregistered boarding house operating on a property stacked in with up to 40 adults at one time.

"They identified a lack of adequate training of staff and volunteers, as well as a lack of safety procedures and support for people with medical or mental health conditions. Concerns were also raised about overcharging for rent and meals.

"These types of arrangements put people at risk, which is why it's important that registration and standards are in place."

Mr de Brenni said the government would would "use all of its powers to make sure that people were doing the right thing".

"The idea that those who need shelter are exploited is as far from the spirit of mateship as you can get. But I'm prepared to show people a fair go, which is why the investigation includes an amnesty," he said.

"If people volunteer to become a registered provider during the investigation, which is due to finish at the end of March, my department will offer them every assistance to make that happen."

Mr de Brenni said if a member of the public wanted to report a suspected unregistered boarding house they could contact the Department of Housing and Public Works Regulatory Services on 07 3008 3450, or email the department at residentialservices@hpw.qld.gov.au.

Tell tale signs of an unregistered boarding housing include too many residents, regularly changing tenants and the continual advertising of vacancies.

Information about the targeted investigation can be found at www.hpw.qld.gov.au/reportillegalboardinghouseactivity.