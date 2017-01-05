30°
News

REVEALED: Where to buy the cheapest fuel in SEQ

Anna Hartley
| 5th Jan 2017 4:20 PM
Ipswich has the cheapest fuel in south-east Queensland.
Ipswich has the cheapest fuel in south-east Queensland. Noel Thompson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU'RE running low on petrol, Ipswich is the place to fill up according to the RACQ.

Out of all the regions in south-east Queensland, Ipswich fuel stations are the only ones passing on price drops to drivers.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said Ipswich petrol stations were, on average, eight to nine cents cheaper than their Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast counterparts.

"Ipswich is quite good for petrol prices and it's the cheapest city to buy in all of south-east Queensland," she said.

"On average petrol is $1.19 cents a litre in Ipswich while it is $1.32 in the Sunshine Coast, $1.29 on the Gold Coast and $1.29 in Brisbane.

"Retailers in Ipswich are doing what they should be doing while other places aren't."

If you're going to fill up though, the best time to do so will be this weekend.

"Fuel prices are expected to increase by about 20 cents per litre early next week," Ms Ritchie said.

"So if you're driving through Ipswich this weekend you should fill up."

The cheapest place to get fuel today is a 7 Eleven in North Ipswich and Dinmore, both stations are charging $1.16 per litre according to the RACQ's latest data.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business finance fuel prices ipswich racq

REVEALED: Where to buy the cheapest fuel in SEQ

REVEALED: Where to buy the cheapest fuel in SEQ

RACQ reveals Ipswich is the only region passing on petrol price drop

LETTER: No welfare payments for multiple wives

WEDDING DAY: Cameron and Andrea Von Doom at the Bundaberg Courthouse. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

It is a burden which the taxpayers should not have to subsidise

VIDEO: Why Ipswich needs little battlers

BUSINESS GAME: Bruce and Amanda Bolton have nurtured their business Bolton's Auto Care into the success story it is today and (inset) Ipswich Business Enterprise Centre manager Michael Crowley.

Small business expert reveals why local businesses struggle

Ipswich ambo slams rejection of mandatory sentencing

FULLY PREPARED: Qualified paramedics carry an advanced care drug kit so they can confidently manage any emergency situation. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

'If people knew what we go through the government would be sacked'

Local Partners

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

A COMBINATION of big name artists, perfect weather and a successful 2015 program has pushed crowds at Woodford Folk Festival towards record-breaking numbers.

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

WELCOME: Ten new Australians gained their citizenship at a ceremony hosted by Ipswich City Rotary with club president and mayor Paul Pisasale on hand.

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Guitarist on stage for background, soft and blur concept

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The BBC has come under fire for a skit depicting life under ISIS

The BBC is coming under fire after a skit portraying life under ISIS

Lloyd Cole reflects on more than a decade of music

Lloyd Cole is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.

British artists tells the story behind his songs.

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

HOUSE &amp; GRANNY FLAT + BARN ON 5571sqm – Zoned Future Urban

10 Coal Road, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 5 $489,000

ONE PROPERTY – TWO DWELLINGS - The Ultimate in Blended Family Living Bring the whole family, the kids, the in-laws, the horse, the dog and all your other...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

WINSTON GLADES BOSTON COLONIAL

46 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 5 3 4 $449,000

Interstate work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Boston Colonial” home...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

Beautiful Country Setting - Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $367,500

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Offices On 2 Separate Levels - CBD Main Street Frontage

102 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial * High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to ... $1,250,000

* High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to occupy or lease upper level with substantial income in place from lower level lease. * Large 2...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW - Lots Ready to Build On in Early 2017

204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land PHONE OR E-MAIL AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS FULL TURN KEY 4 ... Prices start from...

PHONE OR E-MAIL AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS FULL TURN KEY 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE & LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE FROM UNDER $400,000 SUPER FAST NBN Internet and...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!