REVEALED: Where to buy the cheapest fuel in SEQ

IF YOU'RE running low on petrol, Ipswich is the place to fill up according to the RACQ.

Out of all the regions in south-east Queensland, Ipswich fuel stations are the only ones passing on price drops to drivers.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said Ipswich petrol stations were, on average, eight to nine cents cheaper than their Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast counterparts.

"Ipswich is quite good for petrol prices and it's the cheapest city to buy in all of south-east Queensland," she said.

"On average petrol is $1.19 cents a litre in Ipswich while it is $1.32 in the Sunshine Coast, $1.29 on the Gold Coast and $1.29 in Brisbane.

"Retailers in Ipswich are doing what they should be doing while other places aren't."

If you're going to fill up though, the best time to do so will be this weekend.

"Fuel prices are expected to increase by about 20 cents per litre early next week," Ms Ritchie said.

"So if you're driving through Ipswich this weekend you should fill up."

The cheapest place to get fuel today is a 7 Eleven in North Ipswich and Dinmore, both stations are charging $1.16 per litre according to the RACQ's latest data.