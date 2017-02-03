'If I'm old enough to vote, I can make my own choices'

USE YOUR HEAD: Anyone who breaches the new helmet law will be fined $365 and hit with three demerit points.

FROM February 1 all quad bike riders and passengers will need to wear a helmet.

Previously riders could use registered and unregistered quad bikes on private property - such as farms - without one.

The changes that have come into effect also ban children under the age of eight and kids who cannot reach the footrests from riding on any quad bikes or utility off-road vehicles (also known as all-terrain vehicles).

This offence will also be subject to existing motorcycle helmet double demerit point penalties.

So if a rider commits two or more motorcycle helmet offences within 12 months, the second and subsequent offences will incur double demerit points.

What do you think about these new laws? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Cherie Chapman - "Why do some have to stuff it up for the rest. I don't like wearing hats let alone helmets, which stopped me from getting my motorbike licence. More of being told what we can and can't do. Grrr. Should be my choice not someone else's. If we're old enough to vote, old enough to make these choices."

Craig O'Brien - "I agree, Cherie. Oh the nanny state of QLD at it again... why aren't people standing up to politicians and letting them know not only do we want out country back, we want our choices back too... freedom of choice... not being told what to do like kindergarten children. We all need to be responsible for our own actions. Let's start being treated like adults."

Craig Iedema - "So you're going to pay your own medical bills if you fall off and sustain a head injury?"

Gary Barber - "Craig Iedema, Ever come off a bike? Not much saves you, and yes a helmet helps, but like a seatbelt, should be up to a individual if they want to wear it."

Sylvia Imhof - "Pfffttt, let those superheroes who choose not to wear helmets do as they please... natural selection at its finest really."

Annette Rawlings - "More rules needed because some people don't use common sense."

Charles Bill - "Good luck with that, it will be the same as swimming in the river."

Kayne Aylward - "Good luck enforcing that."

Branyan - "Another money grab and how can the police enforce this on farms? Are they going out to check each farm to make sure that all wear helmets on quads and motorbikes. Most of the time you're only moving at little more then walking pace!"