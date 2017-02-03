34°
Opinion

'If I'm old enough to vote, I can make my own choices'

Greg Osborn
| 3rd Feb 2017 11:00 AM
USE YOUR HEAD: Anyone who breaches the new helmet law will be fined $365 and hit with three demerit points.
USE YOUR HEAD: Anyone who breaches the new helmet law will be fined $365 and hit with three demerit points. Louise Stonehouse

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM February 1 all quad bike riders and passengers will need to wear a helmet.

Previously riders could use registered and unregistered quad bikes on private property - such as farms - without one.

The changes that have come into effect also ban children under the age of eight and kids who cannot reach the footrests from riding on any quad bikes or utility off-road vehicles (also known as all-terrain vehicles).

Anyone who breaches the new helmet law will be fined $365 and hit with three demerit points.

This offence will also be subject to existing motorcycle helmet double demerit point penalties.

So if a rider commits two or more motorcycle helmet offences within 12 months, the second and subsequent offences will incur double demerit points.

What do you think about these new laws? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Cherie Chapman - "Why do some have to stuff it up for the rest. I don't like wearing hats let alone helmets, which stopped me from getting my motorbike licence. More of being told what we can and can't do. Grrr. Should be my choice not someone else's. If we're old enough to vote, old enough to make these choices."

Craig O'Brien - "I agree, Cherie. Oh the nanny state of QLD at it again... why aren't people standing up to politicians and letting them know not only do we want out country back, we want our choices back too... freedom of choice... not being told what to do like kindergarten children. We all need to be responsible for our own actions. Let's start being treated like adults."

Craig Iedema - "So you're going to pay your own medical bills if you fall off and sustain a head injury?"

Gary Barber - "Craig Iedema, Ever come off a bike? Not much saves you, and yes a helmet helps, but like a seatbelt, should be up to a individual if they want to wear it."

Sylvia Imhof - "Pfffttt, let those superheroes who choose not to wear helmets do as they please... natural selection at its finest really."

Annette Rawlings - "More rules needed because some people don't use common sense."

Charles Bill - "Good luck with that, it will be the same as swimming in the river."

Kayne Aylward - "Good luck enforcing that."

Branyan - "Another money grab and how can the police enforce this on farms? Are they going out to check each farm to make sure that all wear helmets on quads and motorbikes. Most of the time you're only moving at little more then walking pace!"

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  facebook opinion quad bikes

Greyhound racing 'was a joy' to convicted trainer

Greyhound racing 'was a joy' to convicted trainer

Donald May made more admissions to serious animal cruelty

  • News

  • 3rd Feb 2017 12:01 PM

CITIZEN'S ARREST: Local helps cops catch alleged car thieves

Police praise efforts of Ipswich man after dramatic car chase

$6 billion apartment complex for Springfield

An artist's impression of the new development.

10,000 apartment vision becomes a reality

Why this Ipswich man will run 4000 km across Australia

FOR THE KIDS: Mathew 'Coxy' Cox is running from Perth to Ipswich to raise money for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, Children's Sunshine Ward.

To keep to his schedule he will need to cover 130km every day

Local Partners

Grantham Scrub waterhole all dried up

Dry, overgrown and unkempt - it's not exactly the dam three Grantham Scrub farmers remember.

Business owners refusing to serve wagging school kids

Supa IGA Lowood owner Toby Whitten will not be serving school children during school hours.

VIDEO: "It is a sacrifice but we do have a problem with students"

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Your guide to a great night out

There's plenty of entertainment on offer this weekend.

Check out what's on in Ipswich this weekend

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

LEGENDARY radio veteran John Laws has angrily hit back at Steve Price, after his fellow shock jock revealed their bitter rivalry on national television.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION - Traditional Family Home Appeal

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 CONTACT AGENT

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

Everything That You Want and Need on a 2605m2 Block

31 Sydney Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 4 $300,000

I’m not kidding! This amazing and feature packed family home has all the things that you will ever want or need in a family or investment home. For all those...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Tibbits Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

You will be wow'd as soon as you walk down the drive way to the massive front verandah with freshly polished timber and inside the French doors to the lounge makes...

Stylish Brick in Quiet Cul-de-sac

4 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

Renovate and Capitalise

65 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 3 $299,000...

Every one dreams of owning there first home, well this is an opportunity not to be missed and it's available at a price you can afford in a desirable location.

IDEAL LEISURE HOME WITH A STUNNING MAKEOVER

7 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

Why go through the hassle of building when you can buy this stunning renovated 5 bedroom home in Flinders View, on a large 708m2 block. You will love the street...

CLASSIC CHARACTER HOME ON 809SQM – Walk To Rail

25 Creek Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Situated on 809sqm and boasting the full “wish list” of non-negotiables when searching for a property. Limited edition classic Queenslander with breezy front...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!