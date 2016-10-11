31°
Idol ready to rock Goodna

11th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
COMING SOON: Australian music star Shannon Noll will be performing at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival on October 29.
FANS of Australian music sensation Shannon Noll will have the opportunity to get up close and personal to their idol when he headlines at this year's Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

The 2003 Australian Idol runner up will be performing his biggest hits including What About Me, Shine and Drive when he takes to the main stage at Evan Marginson Park at 8pm on Saturday, October 29.

Noll said he was really excited about returning to Ipswich.

"I have been to Ipswich before and I am really looking forward to coming back again this month. I am really excited to be appearing at this fantastic community event," he said.

"I will be obviously performing alot of my big titles from over the years, but because it is a festival, I will also be putting in some well known covers so everyone can have a sing along.

"It is important to me that everyone feels included."

Noll will also have a special treat for the crowd, with his newest single titled Who I Am also being added to the song list.

His newest single was recently uploaded to Youtube and has already been viewed more than 32,000 times.

Noll spent numerous hours working in the studio co-writing his latest track and hopes to have this song, as well as his new album, released next year.

"I have co-written everything on this album and it I find it really fun to work with other people to get their take on subjects and songs.

"You can learn so much off other people in that situation," he said.

"It is amazing to start with nothing and finish off with something new that you have created.

"Visitors at the festival will be able to hear this new single live, which is very exciting."

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival is one of Ipswich's most loved free community events.

This year's event will run from Friday, October 28 until Sunday, October 31 at Evan Marginson Park.

In addition to Shannon Noll's performance on the Saturday evening, there will also be plenty of other live acts, amusement rides, food and much more.

