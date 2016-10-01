27°
Business

Iconic Ipswich pub now number one in Queensland

Andrew Korner
| 1st Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S official - Ipswich is home to the best pub in Queensland.

Millions of dollars of investment and a lot of hard work has earned Prince Alfred Hotel owners Mary-Anne and Clive Johnson and staff the top gong at the Queensland Hotels Association awards.

The trophies for best hotel overall and best redevelopment up to $2million serve as a glowing endorsement of the huge leap of faith that the Johnsons made when they undertook significant upgrades of the PA - starting with the construction of the new Charr'd Restaurant in 2012.

The success of the restaurant was boosted further by the construction of the Tapp'd Bar - a dedicated craft beer bar with 72 taps - in late 2015.

Owner Clive Johnson said the redevelopment was undertaken using Ipswich architect Peter Johnston, builder Cec Miles and interior designer Allison Burke.

PA Hotel owners Mary-Anne and Clive Johnson are pleased to have been awarded the Queensland Hotels Association 2016 Hotel of the Year. Celebrating with hotel general manager Peter Coultas (left)
PA Hotel owners Mary-Anne and Clive Johnson are pleased to have been awarded the Queensland Hotels Association 2016 Hotel of the Year. Celebrating with hotel general manager Peter Coultas (left) Rob Williams

"We are quite proud of what we have achieved using all local people," he said.

"I honestly think it's really good for all of Ipswich to have the best hotel in Queensland with all local builders and staff involved.

"We have a lot of faith in Ipswich and think we deserve to have really nice things here."

Success has not come easily or quickly for the PA Hotel, which is actually one of the oldest pubs in the state and possibly holds the oldest continuous liquor licence in Queensland.

Built in 1860, the pub has undergone many changes - particularly after being gutted by fire in 1961.

The Johnsons purchased the hotel in 1987 and have built it up slowly, picking up several state and national awards in that time.

QHA chief executive Bernie Hogan said the PA Hotel was a finalist in five categories of Wednesday night's awards in Brisbane and was the obvious standout performer.

"They were consistently high across so many categories and were excellent across the board," Mr Hogan said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich, prince alfred hotel, queensland hotel association

Iconic Ipswich pub now number one in Queensland

Iconic Ipswich pub now number one in Queensland

It's official - Ipswich is home to the best pub in Queensland.

Emotional farewell for AWLQ volunteers and staff

AWLQ CEO Denise Bradley farewells a long-serving volunteer at the West Ipswich facility on Friday.

The AWLQ has left the building. So what's next?

Check out the Top of Town's newest store

TOP CHOICE: Julie Clark, owner of a new shop at the Top of Town, Baby Body Abode, with her dog Beau who greets the customers at the door.

Julie Clark is head over heels with Ipswich

AUDIO: Ipswich's cheapest homes for under $100k

RENOVATOR'S DREAM: This Dinmore property will go under the hammer in October.

The bottom of the Ipswich real estate market marked with renovator

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

PROST: Oktoberfest is celebrated world-wide and this year Ipswich is getting on board.

Head out or make your own fun this month

Latest deals and offers

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

JAY Z has signed a two-year TV and movie deal with The Weinstein Company

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

The Ipswich Orchid Society Garden Spectacular is this weekend.

Things to do around Ipswich

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E5: Just To Get A Rep review

Mahershala Ali, centre, in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E4: Step In The Arena review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $325,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

24/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $173,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

22/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $201,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

21/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $210,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.

Investors out-bid first-home buyers in booming market

Housing generic.

Ipswich's housing market is putting more cash into sellers’ pockets