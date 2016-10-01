Iconic Ipswich pub now number one in Queensland

IT'S official - Ipswich is home to the best pub in Queensland.

Millions of dollars of investment and a lot of hard work has earned Prince Alfred Hotel owners Mary-Anne and Clive Johnson and staff the top gong at the Queensland Hotels Association awards.

The trophies for best hotel overall and best redevelopment up to $2million serve as a glowing endorsement of the huge leap of faith that the Johnsons made when they undertook significant upgrades of the PA - starting with the construction of the new Charr'd Restaurant in 2012.

The success of the restaurant was boosted further by the construction of the Tapp'd Bar - a dedicated craft beer bar with 72 taps - in late 2015.

Owner Clive Johnson said the redevelopment was undertaken using Ipswich architect Peter Johnston, builder Cec Miles and interior designer Allison Burke.

PA Hotel owners Mary-Anne and Clive Johnson are pleased to have been awarded the Queensland Hotels Association 2016 Hotel of the Year. Celebrating with hotel general manager Peter Coultas (left) Rob Williams

"We are quite proud of what we have achieved using all local people," he said.

"I honestly think it's really good for all of Ipswich to have the best hotel in Queensland with all local builders and staff involved.

"We have a lot of faith in Ipswich and think we deserve to have really nice things here."

Success has not come easily or quickly for the PA Hotel, which is actually one of the oldest pubs in the state and possibly holds the oldest continuous liquor licence in Queensland.

Built in 1860, the pub has undergone many changes - particularly after being gutted by fire in 1961.

The Johnsons purchased the hotel in 1987 and have built it up slowly, picking up several state and national awards in that time.

QHA chief executive Bernie Hogan said the PA Hotel was a finalist in five categories of Wednesday night's awards in Brisbane and was the obvious standout performer.

"They were consistently high across so many categories and were excellent across the board," Mr Hogan said.