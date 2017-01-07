Iconic Ipswich building going under the hammer

Ben Walker of iThink Property Ipswich is selling the Old Flour Mill in the Top of Town.

A HISTORIC Ipswich building is about to go under the hammer, again.

The Old Flour Mill was put on the market in August and although the property went to auction, it was passed in at $950,000.

iThink Property agent Ben Walker had since secured a buyer but on Friday that deal fell through.

Now the Old Flour Mill will go under the hammer again next month.

The property has been taken off the market for the next couple of weeks while the owner resolves some leasing issues.

In the meantime Mr Walker said his agency has been "inundated" with interested buyers and he's expecting the second auction to be more competitive than the first.

"Most interested people have been looking at buying the property with the intention of renovating and updating it, which would be great for that area," Mr Walker said.

The general vision is for a boutique offices or shops, right in the heart of the CBD and the booming Top of Town district.

The old mill, built in 1901 for the Ipswich Milling Company, has been heritage listed since 1992.

The Old Flour Mill in the Top of Town is for sale. David Nielsen

That means the brick look and ornamental features have to be maintained, but developers are free to re-fit the inside which houses 15 different tenancies including a two-bedroom residential space upstairs.

The original floorboards and a water mill are central features on the downstairs level, nestled between the tenancies hidden just off the main street.

F. W. Johnson & Sons City Motor Works, top end of Brisbane Street, Ipswich, ca. 1930 Picture Ipswich, Ipswich City Co

The last time the building sold was in January 2014 and while the price for that sale isn't listed, when it sold in May 2012 the buyer paid $1.68 million.

This time, the seller is hoping for more than $1 million.

Flour Mill sales history

Sold January 2014: Price not listed

Sold May 2012: $1.68 million

Sold August 2011: Price not listed

Sold June 2009: $1.8 million

Sold July 2007: $80,000