WATCH: Ice, MDMA, handguns and shotgun seized in police raid

A Camira man is one of two people arrested after police seized a stash of dangerous drugs and a variety of weapons and ammunition in a raid on a private residence yesterday.

The search of the property at Ringtail Close, Doolandella uncovered over 100 grams of cocaine, over 600 grams of methylampethamine (ice), MDMA pills, two handguns, a shotgun, ammunition and other drug paraphernalia.

As a result, a 23-year-old Doolandella man was arrested for two counts of possess dangerous drug, one count of possess dangerous drug, two counts of the unlawful possession of weapons, one count of possess explosives and two counts of possess property suspected to be used in a drug offence.

He will appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court today.

The 28-year-old Camira man was arrested for one count of breaching his bail.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 14.

"Once again, we are finding organised crime gangs and their associates committing serious crime relating to the supply of dangerous drugs. The combination of drugs and illegal weapons clearly puts the community at risk, and we will be unrelenting in our efforts to ensure community safety," Acting Detective Inspector Russell Jones said.