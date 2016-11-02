"I will forever be known as the accused terrorist”

DESPITE terrorism-related charges being dropped as part of a plea deal, a Queensland man who funded foreign fighters in Syria, and arranged to boost their manpower, fears the terror label will stick.

Omar Succarieh, 33, says his reputation is ruined and fears it will be difficult to re-integrate into the Logan community after more than two years in custody accused of making funds available to a terrorist organisation.

He supplied more than US$40,000 to his brother Abraham in Syria to help him and three other Australian Muslim men fight to overthrow the Syrian government and establish an Islamic State.

Succarieh also arranged for an Australian man to join his brother in that fight, all from his home in Brisbane's south.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday morning on two counts of preparing for incursions into a foreign state and two counts of giving money for incursions into a foreign state.

In a letter tendered during his sentencing hearing in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, Succarieh described his decisions as careless and reckless.

He promised to change and follow the religion of the broader Muslim community in Australia instead of looking to the internet.

"Leading up to the events that took place, I was emotionally drawn to the conflict in Syria and felt a sense of connection to the Syrian people which compelled me to want to assist them," he said.

"Seeing the images of innocent men, women and children that are not dying by the bomb itself but dying from being buried alive by the concrete buildings that were just hit by air strikes, the absolute destruction and the complete lack of care and compassion for human life by the Syrian Government and many other world powers played a part in influencing my state of mind.

"Around that time I felt that most of the world was deeply interested in this conflict.

"Even seeing the Australian government took the initiative by being the first country to suspend the Syrian ambassador, which I did find somewhat inspirational, made me feel that what was happening to the Syrian people was appalling, and on all levels of society, unacceptable.

"Being a young Muslim man, I have felt targeted by the authorities at times in my life.

"When the AFP (Australian Federal Police) and media started raising questions about my brother Ahmed, and whether he was a suicide bomber, I felt a strong sense of paranoia and distrust towards the authorities.

"I felt a duty to protect my family not only from the authorities but also from the media and the public spotlight.

"There were also questions about my brother Abraham.

"I knew that Abraham was in Syria but I maintained that he was in Turkey.

"I thought that if the authorities knew that he was in Syria that would only increase the spotlight on the issues with Ahmed.

"At no stage did my family and I ever want to be in the public arena and at no stage did I ever intend for it to arrive at this point.

"I am completely remorseful and hope to be able to make amends to all those that might have been affected by this, especially my family.

"This has completely tarnished my name and my family's name and that has also made whatever punishment I have already received even worse.

"I will forever be known as the accused terrorist who owned the bookstore. A punishment within a punishment.

"The decisions that I made, I believed at the time were an obligation for me to assist my brother in a time where his situation I understood to be nearing critical.

"I believed, based on what Abraham said to me, that if I didn't send him money then that could have been the difference between life and death.

"Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said: 'He is not a perfect Muslim who eats his fill while his neighbour goes hungry'.

"With hindsight, now I fully understand how my support for some of the actions was against the law.

"I believe the support I saw generally to the opposition to the Assad regime lessened my concerns about whether I was breaking the law.

"I now understand that it is against the law, and I can also see now why it is against the law.

"I believe because of my paranoia, distrust, ignorant mindset and a few other circumstances, it led me to be secretive towards people knowing that my brother was in Syria.

"I now understand that if I was more transparent and communicated better with the authorities, i could have better understood the circumstances surrounding these events and what my legal obligations were.

"From now on, I promise that I will strive to always act according to Australian laws and integrate back into society as a law-abiding citizen.

"I will never attempt to send money to my brother or anyone else unless I have a lawful means of doing so.

"I do accept I may never have a lawful means of providing my brother money in the future.

"This experience has allowed me to completely understand the sort of information the authorities have and for me not to be so defensive towards them but rather be more embracing.

"My biggest concern at the time was them finding out that my brother was in Syria but now I know that it is all in the air and that is something we can openly talk about, I feel a sense of relief and can be more transparent and more cooperative with authorities.

"I no longer look at them with suspicion but rather people that are just doing their jobs.

"I realise how naive I was. I absolutely regret how I prioritised things.

"I feel like rather than being an asset to my family, I have now become a burden on them.

"I feel pathetic and that I have let everyone down.

"I sometimes feel I cannot even look my wife in the face.

"I ask myself, what is the point of wanting to help others when my actions have just now made me in need of help myself?

"Although I have always maintained a strong relationship with the broader Muslim community, I did decide to take the initiative on my own accord and start an Islamic book store with an Islamic Centre attached to it.

"Once my passport was cancelled, and while I was trying to arrange a Lebanese passport by lawful means, I decided that this would be worthwhile contribution.

"I saw it like building a well, where people could draw upon it for years to come.

"My intentions were not to operate it for too long but rather just to establish it in the community then entrust a more qualified organisation or individual to then operate it as their own business.

"Although I am a devout Muslim and do plan on learning more about my faith, the prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "Religion is very easy and whoever overburdens himself in his religion will not be able to continue in that way.

So you should not be extremists, but try to be near to perfection and receive the good tidings that you will be rewarded; and gain strength by offering the prayers in the mornings, afternoons and during the last hours of the nights."

"So because I follow this way of Islam, my religious journey has been over many years and I never implement something in my life unless I know I can continue doing it for the rest of my life.

"Although I was studying religion, I did not and do not believe that I am qualified to be in a position of authority in the religious industry and have no desire to be in one.

"With this in mind, I wish to assure the court that I have no intentions of reopening another Islamic Centre or any other Islamic institution.

"I have no intentions on giving public lectures regarding religion and I intend on gaining my Islamic knowledge through established Islamic mosques that have an existing relationship with the broader community.

"Although I do love talking about Islam and religion in general, I am not forceful upon others and to what their beliefs are.

"Allah tells us in the Qur'an ... 'there is no compulsion in religion. Verily the right path has become distinct from the wrong path. Whoever disbelievers in false deities and believes in Allah, then he has grasped the most trustworthy handhold that will never break. And Allah is the All-Hearer, All-Knower'.

"My time in custody has been an absolutely life-changing experience and now after more than two years of being incarcerated, I know with indisputable conviction that this is somewhere I never again want to come back to.

"I am a 33-year-old man who has been married for 10 years with three children.

"I am someone who has made a mistake and has suffered the consequences and paid dearly for it.

"I know that with a second chance I could prove to myself, my family and to the broader community that we should not be all labelled by the same paintbrush and that I could be an ideal example of a reformed member in society.

"Everyone deserves a second chance." - ARM NEWSDESK