'I still get a thrill seeing her'

Helen Spelitis
| 30th Jan 2017 7:00 AM
TOGETHER FOREVER: Gordon and Daphne Timbs were married on January 26, 1957 and have just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
LOLLIES were the tools Gordon Timbs used to start a conversation with the woman of his dreams.

More than 60 years ago Gordon and Daphne found themselves sitting a circle at a mutual friend's 21st birthday party.

There was only one thing standing between them; Gordon's brother.

"Everybody used to try pair Daphne off with my younger brother,” Gordon, now 83 said.

"I think everyone thought I was older than I was but I was only a year older than her.

"We were sitting in this circle and began passing 'conversation lollies'. They were flat, came in different shapes and had message printed on them.

"So there I was sitting there, my brother next to me and Daphne next to him.

"I reached over and passed her a conversation lolly which indicated I was at least slightly interested.

"At the end of the evening I asked if I could walk her home. Her mother was at the party too so she told me she needed to ask permission.

"Luckily her mother agreed and it progressed from there.”

Gordon and Daphne celebrated their anniversary at the Ipswich Country Motel.
On January 26, 1957 Gordon and Daphne tied the knot.

Now every year they have a public holiday, Australia Day, to celebrate their anniversary.

"I called it foundation day because it's the day we laid our foundation,” Gordon quipped.

Gordon and Daphne had met each other before the party because both were members of the same Methodist Church and taught at Sunday School.

For Gordon, Daphne was just like any other girl in the group until one night when something changed.

"I looked at her and it was as though she was a transformed being,” Gordon said.

"There was a glow around her and I believe it was the lord lighting her up so I would see that she was the one I would spend the rest of my days with.”

Gordon was studying to become a dentist and later opened at practice at Booval which he ran for 34 years.

But while they were dating money was scarce and 'picking Daphne up' for a date often meant having her ride on the cross bar of his father's pushbike.

Gordon had been determined to finish his studies and be earning a decent wage before their wedding and had graduated by the time they were wed.

Then the pair, originally from Brisbane, began a journey together across various towns in Western Queensland.

When it was time to come home, Gordon was posted to Ipswich and the family has been here ever since.

"I was appointed dentist in charge of the Ipswich Dental Hospital which was perfect for us with the Welsh coal mining singing tradition,” Gordon said.

"We both love to sing.”

For 56 years Gordon and Daphne have been enriching Ipswich with their singing, acting and kind deeds and after all this time, just the sight of his beautiful bride makes Gordon's heart flutter.

"I still get a thrill when I see her come out every morning,” Gordon said.

"The spark is still there, we both rejoice we married 60 years ago and the blessing is still abound.

"Any hiccups, she has always supported me through it and I have supported her too.

"She is a most loving caring person.”

Gordon and Daphne have two daughters and four grandchildren.

