Hunter migrant built humpy

LOOKING BACK: The Congregational Church of Ipswich in the year 1870.

THE following is part of the history of Ipswich as remembered by an editor/journalist at the Queensland Times in 1925. He was known as Red Gum - Tom Barker.

HOSPITAL AND HOTEL

Sometime during 1843 Dr William McTaggart Dorsey, coming from the Hunter district in New South Wales, settled down in West Ipswich and built a slab and bark humpy and established himself as the local doctor. He converted the humpy into a hospital - the first established in what is now Ipswich.

CAMPBELL FAMILY

After a short residence on the town side of the One Mile Creek the Campbell family - (Miss Campbell and her brothers Lachlan, John and Hugh) shifted "camp” to a slight rise on a line with the old rifle range on the left side of the Old Toowoomba Rd going westward. Here a Mr Donald Campbell resumed his business as blacksmith.

CREEK CROSSING

To cross the One Mile Creek in those early days, a hundred yards or more to the west of the One Mile Bridge (which was erected in 1857) there was laid a log or corduroy crossing.

It was while the Campbells were residing there that Mr William Vowels, who had travelled from the Clarence River district, first made the acquaintance of Mr Hugh Campbell.

This was on October 5, 1843.

SEA CAPTAIN

Later on other strangers came to this same area, including "Black” Neale and his two daughters.

He was a sailing captain of French extraction, born in Mauritius. Mr Neale decided to build a hotel and Messrs W. Vowles and James Josey - the latter having been employed at the "Ploughed Station” - undertook to erect a cottage of log timber (cut off the land in which they intended to build), which was later known as Watson's slaughtering premises.

QUEENS ARMS HOTEL

This cottage was intended to be kept as an inn on the Toowoomba Rd, but permission had already been given to Mr George Thorn after his retirement as superintendent of the Limestone Hill Station to run a general store.

This permission had been given by Sir George Gipps during his visit here in 1842 and it carried also a licence to sell wine and beer.

Mr Thorn had built from plans, provided by Mr A. Petrie, a store (or hotel) on the corner of Brisbane and East Sts, the contractors for which were Messrs T. Boyland and J. Reed. The hotel was called the Queens Arms.

Before this structure was erected "Black” Neale had the log timber comprising his inn, drawn into Ipswich by bullock drays and to Mr Vowles is due the credit of erecting the first building in Ipswich.

This was in Bell St on the site of today's Caledonian Hotel. When Neale obtained a licence for his log hotel he named it the Red Cow hotel.

CONGREGATIONISM

The foundations of "Congregationism” in Ipswich were laid by the Reverend Thomas Deacon, a Baptist Minister.

Rev Deacon arrived from England in March 1851 when Ipswich had a population of about 800 and he held church services in the old Court House in Brisbane St (later the site for the post office)

In March 1853 at a meeting, it was decided to form a church to include two denominations usually called the Baptists and Independents.

This new union would become known as the United Congregational Church with the Rev Deacon as it leader and Dr Henry Challinor and Samuel Welsby were appointed the first deacons.

Rev Edward Griffiths received a call to become pastor of the church and the name was altered to the Congregational Church Ipswich.

One of the boys who attended services was later Premier of the Colony - Sir Samuel Griffith KCMG who later attained the higher honour of Chief Justice of the Commonwealth.

On the March 11, 1854, the first Congregational Church building in Ipswich and Queensland was opened in Brisbane St and then in 1870 on the same site a beautiful new church was erected (Coles now occupy part of the area) and the contractors were Messrs Hancock and Shenton.