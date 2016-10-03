25°
Hundreds visit city for "exceptional” orchids

Gary Worrall
| 3rd Oct 2016 11:00 AM
Diane Monk, Joan Duffy and Carmon Burke of the Gold Coast Succulent and Bromeliad Society.
Diane Monk, Joan Duffy and Carmon Burke of the Gold Coast Succulent and Bromeliad Society. David Nielsen

A RIOT of colour greeted more than 700 visitors to the annual Ipswich Orchid Society Garden Spectacular at Silkstone State School.

Noelene Schultz, assistant secretary of the society, said the quality of the displays was "exceptional”, with the Orchid Society supported by the Bromeliad Society.

"It was elbow room only; we have had a fantastic day, there were two coach loads of visitors arrive during the day, from other societies.,” Mrs Schultz said.

"The Gold Coast Bromeliad Society came up, as well as the Beaudesert Orchid and Foliage Society, our total visitors for the day was 761.”

As well as the floral displays, Mrs Schultz said the potting and care demonstrations were well attended, with people keen to learn the art of orchid growing.

"Our plant sales were exceptional, in both orchids and bromeliads. Mayor Paul Pisasale opened the show and was excited to see the spectacular displays around the school.”

Proceeds of the show go to the Ipswich Hospital Special Care Nursery.

