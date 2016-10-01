Hundreds take part in Lights on the Hill convoy

Jake Leblang gets Old Faithful (R model Mack) ready for the Lights on the Hill convoy bound for Gatton at Citiswich Business Park in Bundamba.

LOTH 2016: Trucks leave Bundamba for the 2016 Lights on the Hill convoy in memory of truckies that have died on the road.

HUNDREDS of truck drivers drove their shining rigs out to Bundamba early this morning for today's Lights on the Hill convoy.

After some last minute polishing and a briefing by police they headed for the Warrego Hwy at 10am bound for Gatton.

On the other side of Gatton at Withcott hundreds more repeated the same process also bound for Gatton, where the two convoys converged on the Racecourse.

Truckie Jake Leblang said being a part of today's convoy was about paying tribute to all the truck drivers that had lost their lives on the road.

This year's Lights on the Hill convoy will turn into a party when great country entertainers take the stage at the Gatton Racecourse, tomorrow will continue with the annual memorial day which will see new names placed on the Gatton memorial wall.

Second generation truckie Kevin Peer junior was taking his granddaughter in the convoy, one of the only times a year he can take a passenger in the truck.

The Easter's driver said the day was all about family and showing respect to those that had passed away.

Like many others he was up until late the night before polishing the truck so it looked it's best in the convoy.

Stevie Bruce said her dad, was driving in the convoy and she would be a passenger.

"Without trucks, Australia stops," she said.

Mum Barbara Schultz said she had a lot of friends die on the roads.

"It's about remembering the dead truck drivers," she said.

For some the loss was close to their hearts.

Alyssa Edwards was taking part in the convoy to commemorate her father Stuart who died in 2008.

She was riding in Bob Brown's rig, who was mates with Stuart.

Rod Nunn from O'Toole Produce bought along his restored 1946 Maple Leaf Chev.

"We're honouring the unfortunate fellows who passed, doing what they loved."

Joel Dunstan from Dunstan's Low Loader Haulage said one of his dad's mates was on the LOTH memorial wall.

Peter Gray from SRV said the poster on the front of his truck said it all.

"We're here in memory of people been and gone."

Others like Brett Cowles from Karalee said he'd just always wanted to get involved and support the convoy.

Ipswich Pro Drive owner Dave Cullen said he had a few mates that had died on the road.

"It's honouring people that have been driving for years and the ones that have died on the road doing their job. They paved the way for road safety."