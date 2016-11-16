Hundreds daily face fines for botched traffic sign

COMMUTERS SHAFTED: Drivers shafted for making 'illegal right' turn at Springfield Central train station when the sign should have been removed months ago.

HUNDREDS of drivers a day face fines for turning right illegally at Springfield Central railway station after a botched traffic arrangement by Queensland Rail.

Cars are driving from suburbs such as Augustine Heights and Brookwater on Southern Cross Circuit and into Trackstar Dr and turning right into Station Rd before picking up or dropping off passengers at the railway station.

Painted on the road on the right lane where Trackstar Dr intersects with Station Rd is a right turning arrow but there is also a sign stating 'no right turn, buses excepted'.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said QR had admitted this year that cars should be allowed to turn right legally into Station Rd and that the 'no right turn' sign would be removed by them.

In short, they got it wrong and the sign shouldn't be there.

Ipswich City Council was advised by Translink in May that QR would be fixing the problem in July/August.

Disobeying an indication given by an official traffic sign comes with a fine of $365 and a loss of three points while disobeying an official no right turn sign comes with a $97 fine and the loss of three points.

The QT watched for 15 minutes while scores of vehicles turned right, contrary to what the sign allows.

The anomaly is that cars are allowed to drop off and pick up people at the station in Station Rd, but to get there is illegal.

What some cars are doing is going straight ahead at the intersection between Trackstar Dr and Station Rd and then doing a U-turn around the corner.

But that is easier said than done and one woman told the QT she had tried to do that previously but found it too awkward.

"Some cars do it but it is dangerous and you can't do the turn when there are other cars right behind you,” she said.

The QT spoke to commuters who had turned right illegally and were waiting in their cars

"I just ignore the sign,” one driver said. "Everyone else is doing it and so far I've got away with it.”

Another male commuter said the no right turn sign was "ridiculous” and admitted that he regularly ignored the sign.

Cr Tully has fielded many complaints from angry commuters who had been fined for turning right.

"QR admitted they got it wrong when they opened the railway station two years ago and the cars should be allowed to turn right,” Cr Tully said.

"QR had indicated to the council that they would change the signage and send the buses around the back (into Transit Rd) but they have been very tardy in addressing the problem.

"It is time QR fixed the problem because they have known about this for more than nine months

"In the meantime battlers are being fined on their way to work and losing big money for no reason. It has just become a revenue raiser.

"What annoys me is that QR have known about this for nine months and done absolutely nothing.

"My office has received complaints from people getting fined for what QR admits is the wrong layout.

"They know the sign is in the wrong spot but they have done nothing to move it. They have conceded buses should be going straight ahead.”

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said "the 'no right turn, buses excepted' sign at Springfield Central station is an Ipswich City Council sign to prevent cars and other vehicles from entering a bus lane, as per standard traffic management”.

"It is currently illegal for any vehicle other than buses to turn right at that point,” the spokesperson said.

The QR spokeperson said "Queensland Rail is working with Translink and Ipswich City Council on converting the bus lane into a kiss'n'ride facility.

"This project is in the design phase and will require changes to signage and pavement markings on both Queensland Rail and Ipswich City Council controlled roads.

"Upon completion, this work will allow Ipswich City Council to remove the sign.

"Translink and Ipswich City Council provided feedback on the design in September 2016, and it is being further developed by Queensland Rail's design team.”