Hummingbird House project adopted by locals

LOCAL shoppers are helping to open Queensland's first and only children's hospice, Hummingbird House.

Customers at Coles have been making donations as part of a month-long fundraising campaign which began on September 14.

Officially opening next month, Hummingbird House will provide a home away from home for children affected by life-limiting conditions and their families, allowing precious memories to be made.

Coles supermarkets at Ipswich, Riverlink and Springfield are taking part in the fundraiser.

Store support manager at Coles Orion, Robyn Kennedy said her customers had been generous.

After an intense 24 hours of baking and decorating in store, Robyn and the team sold 250 one-of-a-kind cupcakes on Friday to help raise funds.

"When we first opened we wanted to be part of the Springfield community," she said. "We support a number of charities and our customers are very giving. Our team members all have families so we are happy to help a cause like Hummingbird House."

Donations will help fund a range of activities at Hummingbird House, from travel costs for regional families accessing the hospice to musical therapy and aquatic physiotherapy sessions.

Coles has partnered with Hummingbird House since 2014 and, thanks to the generosity of Queensland shoppers, has already contributed more than $400,000 to help founders Paul and Gabrielle Quilliam's dream become a reality.

"We are so grateful for the fantastic opportunity to work with Coles to raise awareness and support for Hummingbird House," Paul said."