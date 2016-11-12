Ipswich MP promoted in Palaszczuk cabinet shuffle

HAND PICKED: Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard will now be working directly with the Premier after being promoted yesterday in a cabinet reshuffle.

THE people of Ipswich will now have a new level of access to the state's top decision maker, with MP Jennifer Howard promoted to a role working directly with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Ms Howard was yesterday sworn in as the Assistant Minister for State Assisting the Premier. She scored the new job in a cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of disgraced Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne has moved back into the agriculture portfolio to replace Ms Donaldson as Minister, while Morayfield MP Mark Ryan has been named Police Minister, freeing up a space for Ms Howard slip into his old job.

"It was a bit of surprise for me," Ms Howard said. "I'm looking forward to supporting the Premier on jobs, the arts and encouraging more people to invest in Ipswich, as well as the whole of regional Queensland."

Ms Howard said she would be regularly reminding the Premier that Ipswich is still hoping to be home for more Queensland public servants, the city's need for a performance art centre and the growing demand for a second river crossing at Norman St.

"This promotion, and being noticed by the premier, is a win for Ipswich," Ms Howard said.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller, who last week told the government it "needed her skills", was not given a minister's position.