How you can help solve crime in Ipswich

CCTV footage of a robbery at Goodna IGA from this week.

DO you recognise any of these people?

Police yesterday released CCTV footage of a robbery at Goodna in the hopes the community might be able to identify the offenders, leading to an arrest.

Every year ordinary citizens give police tip offs that help close cases.

In the first six months of 2015 police were contact by members of the public 150,465 times.

That information lead to 3,075 arrests.

In South Australia last year a call to Crime Stoppers gave police the information they needed to make a major breakthrough on a double murder investigation spanning two states.

The crimes listed below might not seem as significant, but information offered by the public can still help solve open cases in a case.

>>WATCH: police release CCTV footage of Goodna robbery

Note: The people pictured are not necessarily guilty of a crime, but may be able to assist police investigations.