How you can help kids with hearing issues...and look great

QUEENSLAND based charity Hear and Say is encouraging the community to participate in their annual fundraiser, Loud Shirt Day.

Local businesses, schools, social groups, sporting clubs, and individuals are showing their support this month for children with hearing loss by registering to go LOUD.

Loud Shirt Day is officially this Friday, October 21, but people can participate on another date to suit them

To become part of this annual fundraiser, participants are asked to dress their business in loud colours, wear fluorescent shirts, outrageous outfits, wacky hats, or anything else that makes them LOUD.

Hear and Say CEO Chris McCarthy said the best part about going LOUD for deaf kids is knowing that every dollar raised will provide crucial early intervention support for children who are deaf or hearing impaired as well as their families.

Three in every 1000 Australian children are diagnosed with a significant hearing loss and one in every 1000 babies are born deaf.

Around another 23 children per 10,000 will acquire a hearing impairment by the age of 17 through accident, illness, or other causes.

"With early detection and the right hearing devices, children with the most profound hearing loss can learn to hear, listen and speak; they will attend regular schools and achieve social and workforce success,” said Mr McCarthy

Registrations are open to everyone and you can register as a business, a school, a community group, family or as an individual.

Registration can be made online at www.loudshirtday.com.au or by calling Hear and Say at 3850 2111 to receive a registration pack.

About Hear and Say

Established in 1992 by Dr Dimity Dornan, Hear and Say today provides services and programs to more than 2,000 children, young adults and families across six centres as well as e-Auditory-Verbal Therapy and e-Audiology programs reaching out rural and remote families.