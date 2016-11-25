How this teen made $5000 in one day

EXCITED: 19-year-old Taylah Gee from Harrisville won $5000 after seeing Spin Out at Limelight Cinemas. Pictured with Limelight's Ethan Lynch and Kate Lawler.

A TRIP to the movies with her sister turned into a very lucky day for one Harrisville 18-year-old.

Taylah Gee won a whopping $5000 after she and her sister Angela went to Limelight to see new Australian comedy, Spin Out.

Limelight's Ethan Lynch said Taylah was the first Ipswich movie-goer to win the national Independent Cinemas Association of Australia competition.

"It's an Australia-wide competition so we were pretty amazed to hear someone from Ipswich had won,” he said.

"All she had to do was see the movie and pop her entry form in the box. It was picked out of entries from all over Australia.”

The Harrisville teen didn't believe she had won when she first got the call.

"I never win anything. It was a real surprise,” Taylah said.

"It was just really lucky.”

The USQ student nurse said she wasn't sure where she would spend the money just yet, but was sure it would come in handy for her upcoming holiday.

"I'm going to Bali in January so it will be good for that,” she said.

With the timing of the win, Taylah's family expect some big Christmas presents this year.

"Dad's excited for a giant present now,” she joked.