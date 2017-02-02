How this Ipswich doctor is helping people with disabilities

NEW CREW: Michelle and Mark O'Donoghue will be spending ten days crewing on a tall ship that is fully accessible for people with disabilities.

A BUCKET list item will hold even more significance for sailing fanatic and long-term Ipswich doctor Mark O'Donohue.

Mark, who grew up in Ipswich, and his wife Michelle set sail today on the tall ship Tenacious - a ship designed for people with disabilities and operated by the Jubilee Sailing Trust.

The Jubilee Sailing Trust is an international, United Nations-accredited disability charity which has strived to enable people of all physical abilities to sail since its inception in 1978.

"Everyone acts as the crew of the ship for the 10 day voyage," Mark said.

"Michelle and I will each team up with a person with a disability and we'll work together as crew."

The tall ship Tenacious is the largest operating wooden ship in the world. Rob Griffith

Mark, who divides his time between Health Matters Karalee as a GP and Ipswich Hospital's Emergency Department, will be the ship's doctor as well as a general crew member.

"Hopefully they won't need me as a doctor, just as a crew member," he joked.

"The worst thing that could go wrong for me in an enclosed environment like that is a gastro or flu outbreak on-board, but fingers crossed that won't happen."

Michelle is no stranger to hospitals either, working as an administration officer in triage in the Emergency Department.

"We both enjoy getting outdoors and doing things like hiking and camping so we're really looking forward to the challenge," Mark said.

The Ipswich doctor has been sailing for three decades and said he had always dreamed of travelling on a tall ship.

"For me what started out as a bucket list item has turned into an altruistic project," he said.

"It's quite meaningful for Michelle too as she has a disabled son.

"I think for (Michelle) and I it's a way to give back."