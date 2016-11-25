How struggling kids are finding their confidence

GRADUATES: Courtney Templeton, Lainey Quitty and Isabel Little of the Get Set for Work program, pictured with Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard and Christine Marley and Taneale McLeary of ICYS, received their certificates at a ceremony at Ipswich Community Youth Services (ICYS).

LIKE many Ipswich teens, Isabel Little was struggling to find a job and was finding it hard to gain valuable work experience.

After leaving mainstream high school, the 15-year-old was lacking in confidence and wasn't sure exactly where her future was headed.

Now the world is her oyster.

After taking part in an Ipswich Community Youth Service Get Set for Work program, a State Government funded skilling program for 15-19 year olds, Isabel's outlook has now completely changed.

The once shy teen proudly marched up to collect her well-earned certificate at a special graduation ceremony held in Ipswich last week.

"The program has given me a lot more confidence,” she said.

"It's been really good, I have made lots of friends and now I am going back to school.”

Isabel now plans to finish high school and has dreams to spend a year working as a carer overseas in Canada after she graduates.

There were 32 other beaming graduates from Ipswich and Lowood who, just like Isabel, are now excited about their futures.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said that the State Government was proud to announce they would financially support the Get Set for Work program in Ipswich again next year.

"Ipswich Community Youth Service is based in Ipswich and Lowood and is doing a wonderful job supporting our young people who are going through tough times,” Mr Madden said.

"It's all about creating jobs.

"It was announced at the graduation ceremony that the Palaszczuk State Government would extend the funding.”

The majority of graduates have left the program with plans to re-join mainstream school or to ensure they continue to expand on their qualifications.

Many have also graduated with their very first job.