How RAAF troops let their hair down for Australia Day

WHILE most of Australia relaxed with a family and friends at barbecues and other social events, members of the Australian Defence Forces found their own ways to celebrate the national day.

With RAAF Base Amberley contributing many personnel to Operation OKRA in the Middle East, along with personnel from other air bases around Australia, there was plenty of traditional Australian fun and games.

Despite the challenge of a northern hemisphere winter for an event that is traditionally celebrated under hot summer skies, the ADF members made sure the cooler climate was no barrier to 'proper' Australia Day celebrations.

From beach flag races and thong throwing competitions to the 'thunderbox challenge', personnel made the most of the day, enjoying Vegemite sandwiches and wearing their green and gold zinc cream with pride.