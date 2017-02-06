How quick thinking saved a family home

FIREFIGHTERS say the efforts of an Ipswich man to prevent the spread of a blaze probably prevented his home from being completely destroyed.

A fire started in the lounge room of a single storey house on Hallow Cres, Augustine Heights about 7pm Sunday.

Bundamba station officer Randall Appleby said that after a passer-by notified the home owner of smoke and flames, the man promptly shut the doors to the room, before leaving the house with his partner.

Mr Appleby said those actions would have restricted the amount of oxygen being fed to the fire, which would have slowed it down considerably.

"Had he not done that he would have lost his house," Mr Appleby said.

"What he did was what we refer to as anti-ventilation. You shut off the oxygen to the fire and also prevent the flames and smoke from leaving the room."

Three crews of firefighters rushed to the scene, bringing the blaze under control within about 20 minutes.

Crews worked to apply water to the roof and ceiling, cooling the roof space and preventing further spread around the house.

The homes occupants were all accounted for and did not require any medical assistance.

The house was insured and it is believed the damage is repairable.

Firefighers are investigating the cause of the fire, but initial indications are that it was caused by an electrical fault and is not suspicious.