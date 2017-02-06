34°
News

How quick thinking saved a family home

Andrew Korner
| 6th Feb 2017 12:24 PM Updated: 1:38 PM
Firefighters battle a house blaze at Augustine Heights.
Firefighters battle a house blaze at Augustine Heights.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIREFIGHTERS say the efforts of an Ipswich man to prevent the spread of a blaze probably prevented his home from being completely destroyed.

A fire started in the lounge room of a single storey house on Hallow Cres, Augustine Heights about 7pm Sunday.

Bundamba station officer Randall Appleby said that after a passer-by notified the home owner of smoke and flames, the man promptly shut the doors to the room, before leaving the house with his partner.

Mr Appleby said those actions would have restricted the amount of oxygen being fed to the fire, which would have slowed it down considerably.

"Had he not done that he would have lost his house," Mr Appleby said.

"What he did was what we refer to as anti-ventilation. You shut off the oxygen to the fire and also prevent the flames and smoke from leaving the room."

Three crews of firefighters rushed to the scene, bringing the blaze under control within about 20 minutes.

Crews worked to apply water to the roof and ceiling, cooling the roof space and preventing further spread around the house.

The homes occupants were all accounted for and did not require any medical assistance.

The house was insured and it is believed the damage is repairable.

Firefighers are investigating the cause of the fire, but initial indications are that it was caused by an electrical fault and is not suspicious.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  augustine heights house fire

Flipped car blocking highway

Flipped car blocking highway

Police conducting traffic control

Man charged for stealing $100k worth of antiques, guns

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

He allegedly accessed the property twice

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Man acquitted of sexually assaulting 4yo granddaughter

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

He was charged with indecent treatment of a child under 12

Local Partners

Grantham Scrub waterhole all dried up

Dry, overgrown and unkempt - it's not exactly the dam three Grantham Scrub farmers remember.

Business owners refusing to serve wagging school kids

Supa IGA Lowood owner Toby Whitten will not be serving school children during school hours.

VIDEO: "It is a sacrifice but we do have a problem with students"

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

AT LEAST two social media users are facing fines of up to $60,000 or five years‘ jail for using Facebook Live to stream the Green-Mundine fight on Friday.

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION - Traditional Family Home Appeal

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

WINSTON GLADES BOSTON COLONIAL

46 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 5 3 4 $449,000

Interstate work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Boston Colonial” home...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

Time to Buy Is Now!!!!

79 Albert Street, Rosewood 4340

House 2 1 1 $215,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sitting on 971m2 block this lovely home is just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. If you are a first home...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Tibbits Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

You will be wow'd as soon as you walk down the drive way to the massive front verandah with freshly polished timber and inside the French doors to the lounge makes...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 1 3 $402,000

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

Neat Unit, Great Tenant and Great Location

4/21 Henty Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000...

With a bus stop within walking distance and three major shopping villages, Redbank Plaza, Redbank Plains Shopping Centre, also short drive to Orion Shopping Centre...

IDEAL LEISURE HOME WITH A STUNNING MAKEOVER

7 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

Why go through the hassle of building when you can buy this stunning renovated 5 bedroom home in Flinders View, on a large 708m2 block. You will love the street...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!