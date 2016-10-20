How to promote gender equality while you shop

IPSWICH shoppers can help end gender inequality in business by simply heading to the check out.

The region's shoppers are now able to make more informed choices following the launch of a website that encourages women to buy from brands with female leaders.

Femeconomy's founders Jade Collins and Alanna Bastin-Byrne launched more than 2000 brands on femeconomy.com.au, to highlight which brands support gender equality.

Ms Collins said the pair wanted to take advantage of the buying power of women, who made 85% of consumer purchase decisions.

"In 2015 Australian female consumers spent or influenced $13.3 billion online purchases and $185 billion in total," she said.

"I was disheartened to read that gender equality won't be achieved until 2133 until I learned about the immense economic purchasing power women have. I thought, I've found a way to make a better world for all our daughters."

The criteria to be a Femeconomy friendly brand is to be at least 50% female-owned or have 30% of women on the Board of Directors.

This criteria is aligned with the Australian Institute of Company Directors' target of 30% of women on boards by 2018.

"It's been well documented that in September 2015, more Peters were running big Australian companies than women. (We) can help change that," she said.

"Women are about 50% of the population and 46% of the workforce. It doesn't make sense that only 23% of ASX200 boards have women."

The current gender pay gap is 16.2%, 28.8% for managers, and women currently retire with 52% less superannuation than men.

Ms Collins said she was encouraging female business leaders in Ipswich to get in touch and become a Femeconomy brand to help end this inequality.

"There are many qualified women waiting to lead but they aren't being given the opportunities," Ms Collins said.