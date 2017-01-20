How Leanne earned a place among the stars

Judge Leanne Clare SC was presented with a Bremer Star at her former high school on Thursday.

WHEN Leanne Clare was a student at Bremer High school in the 1970s she always looked up to Rosemary Milgate - a senior student who competed at the Montreal Olympics.

Her photo hung outside the office and Leanne remembers the feeling of pure pride looking at the face of a woman who had achieved such heights, a true role model for others.

Now, the name people will remember, is Leanne Clare.

This week Judge Leanne Clare was invited back to her old high school for the unveiling of the second ever star to be added to the brick wall outside the office, bearing her name.

It's an honour she never expected to be given, then again, she never imagined she'd be married to fellow classmate Gary, a 4KQ presenter, either.

"She took the smart classes, I took lunch," Gary Clare said.

"I looked for her in detention, but she was never there."

Judge Clare didn't have time for detention, she loved school and never skipped out on homework.

Judge Leanne Clare SC was presented with a Bremer Star at her former high school on Thursday. With her husband Gary. Rob Williams

The Bremer Star awards recognise past students who have achieved great professional heights and each plaque serves as a reminder to today's students - Bremer students can be anything they want; no dream is out of reach.

Since she was 10-years-old Leanne knew she wanted to be a lawyer.

She had a burning desire to help people who, for whatever reason, had been unable to help themselves.

Nine years ago Leanne Clare was made a judge following a diverse and inspiring start to her career which included working for Women's Legal Service and as a public defender.

But it was her post at the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that had the biggest impact on her life.

"I started working on child abuse cases and the work just grabbed me," Ms Clare said.

"I realised, it's not just defence work that helps vulnerable people. Prosecuting is about protecting people… it's about giving people the justice they deserve.

"Arguing cases in front of the high court is something I never imagined doing when I was at school.

"It was exhilarating and terrifying at the same time, but that's the kind of work that made me want to do my best and push forward.

"I can honestly say, it's been a real privilege."

Hers is a sweetheart career story, matched only by the love story between her and comedian husband Gary who decided taking Leanne to see RoboCop on their first date, using free movie tickets, was a good idea.

The pair never crossed paths at high school but connected at a party hosted by a mutual friend a few years after graduation.

"Our first date was at the movies; we saw RoboCop and met there," Gary said.

"Leanne bought all this food and drinks…."

"I wanted to be independent," Leanne said.

"I thought well that's great," Gary said.

"I had two free tickets from working in the media, so really she paid."

Gary and Leanne have been married for 28 years and their two children have now grown up.

While Leanne has dedicated much of her life and time to work, she said there was nothing she would change and has been "honoured by the privilege".

"I never imagined coming back to this school as a 'role model'," Leanne said.

"I'm very proud Bremer High would acknowledge me like this, remember me. It's just incredible."