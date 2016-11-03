29°
How Joan survived region's most shocking flood

Anna Hartley
| 3rd Nov 2016 11:19 AM
LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY: Joan Sharpe from Fernvale talks about her experience during the 2011 flood.
LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY: Joan Sharpe from Fernvale talks about her experience during the 2011 flood. Rob Williams

JOAN Sharpe's home was destroyed by the 2011 floods.

Without her quick thinking on that fateful day, the flood could have also taken the lives of those close to her.

Even now, five years on, the emotions quickly rise to the surface as the grandmother looks back on the shocking events of that day.

The waters quickly rose on Nardoo St in January 2011, catching Joan and her family completely off guard.

"I have been here since '88 and we have never flooded before," she said.

"We had breakfast and saw the creek was rising. As I was washing up the dishes I saw the water was already up to the patio.

"I took four steps to the phone to call Triple Zero and within that short time the water was up to my ankles."

The emergency operator told Mrs Sharpe to get on the roof so she leapt into action and got a ladder.

She, her husband Bill, her adult daughter, her 12-year-old grandson and her 18-month-old grandson got onto the roof as the water continued to rise.

"We all had boating vests on except the baby, who had floaties, because my daughter and I kayak," Mrs Sharpe said.

"I was just thinking of the baby. I grabbed one loaf of bread, medication, passports and a change of clothes.

"Looking back I am quite pleased with what I did."

Out of view, just behind the Sharpe's roof, her neighbours were in an even worse situation.

"We found out later they were in trouble," she said.

"They were rescued by other neighbours who threw them a garden hose which they tied around them."

The family waited until the water went down and they then fled to the Fernvale Hotel for the night.

"We were woken up in the middle of the night by people saying the water was 50m away from the hotel. They told us to run," Mrs Sharpe said.

"They took us to the Futures Centre, in the early hours of the morning someone woke us all up again and told us to run. A bus took us to what is now Honeywood Estate."

Mrs Sharpe said while they sought sanctuary, a second round of flooding that evening was what really did the damage.

"The recovery was so hard. The house was almost completely rebuilt," she said.

"One of the hardest things was the tourists coming to look. Others were kind and brought sandwiches, towels and helped with the clean up. We have the best friends and neighbours."

The scars of the 2011 flood can still be seen in Fernvale.

Mrs Sharpe no longer has any photos on her walls, saying "a few of us are always ready to flee again".

 

Mrs Sharpe said every emergency situation was different, so it was hard to offer advice.

The thing she feels ultimately saved her and her family's lives however was decisiveness.

"Try not to panic, I won't say don't panic because that's impossible, but try to think," she said.

"Look after you and yours, make a decision and stick to it."

