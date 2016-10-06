30°
How Ipswich women can score 60% off Lorna Jane

Anna Hartley
| 6th Oct 2016 11:32 AM
WAREHOUSE PRICES: Lorna Jane active wear will be on sale this weekend in Ipswich.
WAREHOUSE PRICES: Lorna Jane active wear will be on sale this weekend in Ipswich.

BARGAIN hunters will be up early this weekend in an attempt to score heavily discounted active wear.

If Facebook is to be believed, 880 people will run, skip and jump through the Civic Centre on Saturday and Sunday for the first-ever Lorna Jane Warehouse sale in Ipswich.

The battle for specials is expected to be swift and brutal, with organisers recommending shoppers wear their swimsuit underneath their clothes for a quick turnaround in the change rooms.

In an effort to bring well-known brands to regional areas around Australia, the Lorna Jane warehouse sales have been a big focus for the company this year.

"We've been so overwhelmed and absolutely delighted by the response of the Lorna Jane warehouse sales, and it's something our customer is continuing to ask for so we're continuing to deliver," senior event manager Talia De Marco said.  

With prices seriously slashed, shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off Lorna Jane activewear, as well as shop a nourishing selection of food and beverages.

The sale will be held from Saturday from 8am-5pm and Sunday from 10am-3pm.

Topics:  lorna jane, warehouse sale, whatson

