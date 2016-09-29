23°
News

How Ipswich vet performed a miracle on dog Mia

Helen Spelitis
| 29th Sep 2016 12:36 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A VET surgeon who performed life saving surgery on a Springfield family's dog, that was kicked by a kangaroo, has revealed some of the complicated details of the surgery.

It took hours for Dr Abbie Tipler, from the Greater Springfield Veterinary Hospital to repair the damage to dog Mia's throat which was "obliterated" during the incident.

Mia only survived because of an emergency blood donation from her best mate, the family's second dog Archie.

>>Blood from best mate saved dying dog after roo attack

Dr Abbie has written a 'memoir' for those who are more interested in the technical details of the surgery that saw a large chunk of Mia's skin removed and the major arteries in her neck reattached. 

WARNING: graphic images below.

By Dr Abbie Tipler

Mia was rushed through the waiting room past concerned members of the public, to the patient preparation area of Greater Springfield Veterinary Hospital.

Pressure was instantly applied to the offending vessels in the neck, and she was placed on shock rate fluids.

She was pale, tachycardic (fast heart-rate), had weak pulses and was starting to collapse.

Fluid therapy helps to restore circulating blood volume, however it cannot restore the oxygen-carrying capacity of actual blood.

Blood carries oxygen to all the vital organs which is necessary for survival. Mia was determined to be in hypovolemic shock from blood loss.

Dogs have a circulating blood volume that is approximately 80-90ml/kg.

Mia was quickly estimated to have a total blood volume of approximately 2400mls.

Dr Abbie during the life saving surgery
Dr Abbie during the life saving surgery

Loss of 25% of this volume is life-threatening and chances of survival are markedly reduced.

Mia could easily have lost 600mls of blood, and all clinical parameters were consistent with blood loss to this degree.

Not all veterinary clinics have the facilities required to collect and transfuse blood into a patient.

It requires special blood collection bags and giving sets, adequate nursing staff to help with sedating and preparing the donor patient, and fluid delivery pumps.

Luckily, Greater Springfield Veterinary Hospital is extremely well-equipped, and everything I needed, as well as three qualified nurses, were immediately at hand. The only thing hospitals rarely have, is the donor patient themselves. This is where Archie came in.

Archie was actually the first dog I saw when I reached the ute. In my head I was thinking 'oh it doesn't look so bad' - but Mia, Archie's best friend and companion was actually on the other side of the ute.

The ute was covered in Mia's blood
The ute was covered in Mia's blood

But Archie acted as our final piece of the blood donation jigsaw puzzle, and donated blood to save Mia's life.

Once Mia was as stable as possible, she was immediately taken to theatre.

The key surgical principles when reconstructing injuries to this area, is to carefully check for damage to the trachea (windpipe) and esophagus, as well as ligating any bleeding vessels, lavaging the area with copious amounts of saline and debriding tissue that is considered to damaged beyond repair.

Tubes were passed into the esophagus and trachea by the nurses, and gently moved about while I assessed these vital structures to ensure there were no tears.

A large piece of Mia's skin was left hanging after the attack
A large piece of Mia's skin was left hanging after the attack

Once this was ascertained, the musculature of the neck that had been torn in two, was carefully sutured together using large mattress sutures, and an area of around 20cm2 of avascularised skin was debrided and healthy skin was sutured back together.

Drains that exit out the bottom of the neck were strategically placed, so infection, debris and dead tissue did not build up under the skin.

There was a happy ending to this particular day at Greater Springfield Veterinary Hospital. The 13th surgery of the day was successful and Mia is recovering well.

Days don't always end this way in the day in the life of a Veterinary Surgeon, but this one did. 

Dr Abbie Tipler with Archie and Mia. Mia had to have surgery after being attached by a kangaroo. She lost so much blood that they had to take blood from Archie to keep her alive.
Dr Abbie Tipler with Archie and Mia. Mia had to have surgery after being attached by a kangaroo. She lost so much blood that they had to take blood from Archie to keep her alive. Rob Williams

Did you know?
Most vets don't keep stores of dog blood on hand because whole blood is difficult to buy and has a short shelf life.

Instead vets use their own dogs, or other large dogs registered as blood donors, in emergency situations.

Unlike cats and people, dogs don't need to be matched for blood type in a one-off transfusion.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  dog, ipswich, kangaroo, springfield, vet

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

FANS are not happy about festival organisers moving the 10th annual event back two weeks to accommodate headliners The Dixie Chicks.

Storms on the way as damaging system crosses Ipswich

Reader photos from the thunderstorms of December 29, 2013.

Thunderstorm with high-speed winds predicted to hit this afternoon

Who says there are no killers in the river?

No Caption

Bull sharks plentiful in popular swimming locations

Organ harvesting awareness sends message to regions

ROAD TRIP: Protests on Brisbane Street in West Ipswich to stop live organ harvesting, Annie Zhao, Julia Yu, and Ying Zhou.

Passionate group tells of organ harvesting dangers

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Little Theatre playing big shows

Robyn Harm appears in the ILT production Cruise Missile

Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series

Latest deals and offers

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

SIR Cliff Richard has announced he is releasing his 101st album later this year, which features a duet with Elvis Presley.

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Little Theatre playing big shows

Robyn Harm appears in the ILT production Cruise Missile

Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 1 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

Stylish Renovation

59 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,999

Once in a while as an agent you come across a property that is simply stunning. This owner has taken something plain and with hours of planning and hard work have...

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

Mixed Zoning Estate Finalisation (56 Ha)

233 Mount Crosby Road, North Tivoli 4305

Commercial Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; 3 titles Highway exposure andbull; Zoned LBB Local Business and Industry Buffer...

TOP PRESENTATION

58 Penrose Circuit, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 2 $350000 neg.

This low maintenance property has everything you need. Some of the features include a huge kitchen and airy dining area with cathedral ceilings. There are three...

SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN DESIGN IN THE HEART OF REDBANK PLAINS

61 Nicholls Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $334,999

This 4 bedroom solid brick home features an open plan layout with spacious living and 4 generous size bedrooms. Ensuite to master and walk in robe, and built in...

WOW- Look at the new PRICE

64 Ash Street, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 2 Buyers Over...

My sellers have now moved out and want this property SOLD. With its new reduced price, its excellent value, especially knowing the average median sale price for...

FINISH THE DREAM!

60 Duncan Drive, Aratula 4309

House 5 3 3 $489,000

Seize the opportunity of a lifetime and swoop in on this magnificent dream home which is so near to completion. Positioned in the picturesque setting of the Scenic...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 OFFERS ABOVE...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

11.59Ha ( Approx 29 Acres) TWO HOMES TWO DAMS &amp; MULTIPLE PADDOCKS &amp; WATER

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.

Investors out-bid first-home buyers in booming market

Housing generic.

Ipswich's housing market is putting more cash into sellers’ pockets

Another Ripley development

THE ENTRANCE: An overview of the last planned development for the fast growing Ripley area.

85 more home lots released