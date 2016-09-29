How Ipswich vet performed a miracle on dog Mia

A VET surgeon who performed life saving surgery on a Springfield family's dog, that was kicked by a kangaroo, has revealed some of the complicated details of the surgery.

It took hours for Dr Abbie Tipler, from the Greater Springfield Veterinary Hospital to repair the damage to dog Mia's throat which was "obliterated" during the incident.

Mia only survived because of an emergency blood donation from her best mate, the family's second dog Archie.

>>Blood from best mate saved dying dog after roo attack

Dr Abbie has written a 'memoir' for those who are more interested in the technical details of the surgery that saw a large chunk of Mia's skin removed and the major arteries in her neck reattached.

WARNING: graphic images below.

By Dr Abbie Tipler

Mia was rushed through the waiting room past concerned members of the public, to the patient preparation area of Greater Springfield Veterinary Hospital.

Pressure was instantly applied to the offending vessels in the neck, and she was placed on shock rate fluids.

She was pale, tachycardic (fast heart-rate), had weak pulses and was starting to collapse.

Fluid therapy helps to restore circulating blood volume, however it cannot restore the oxygen-carrying capacity of actual blood.

Blood carries oxygen to all the vital organs which is necessary for survival. Mia was determined to be in hypovolemic shock from blood loss.

Dogs have a circulating blood volume that is approximately 80-90ml/kg.

Mia was quickly estimated to have a total blood volume of approximately 2400mls.

Dr Abbie during the life saving surgery

Loss of 25% of this volume is life-threatening and chances of survival are markedly reduced.

Mia could easily have lost 600mls of blood, and all clinical parameters were consistent with blood loss to this degree.

Not all veterinary clinics have the facilities required to collect and transfuse blood into a patient.

It requires special blood collection bags and giving sets, adequate nursing staff to help with sedating and preparing the donor patient, and fluid delivery pumps.

Luckily, Greater Springfield Veterinary Hospital is extremely well-equipped, and everything I needed, as well as three qualified nurses, were immediately at hand. The only thing hospitals rarely have, is the donor patient themselves. This is where Archie came in.

Archie was actually the first dog I saw when I reached the ute. In my head I was thinking 'oh it doesn't look so bad' - but Mia, Archie's best friend and companion was actually on the other side of the ute.

The ute was covered in Mia's blood

But Archie acted as our final piece of the blood donation jigsaw puzzle, and donated blood to save Mia's life.

Once Mia was as stable as possible, she was immediately taken to theatre.

The key surgical principles when reconstructing injuries to this area, is to carefully check for damage to the trachea (windpipe) and esophagus, as well as ligating any bleeding vessels, lavaging the area with copious amounts of saline and debriding tissue that is considered to damaged beyond repair.

Tubes were passed into the esophagus and trachea by the nurses, and gently moved about while I assessed these vital structures to ensure there were no tears.

A large piece of Mia's skin was left hanging after the attack

Once this was ascertained, the musculature of the neck that had been torn in two, was carefully sutured together using large mattress sutures, and an area of around 20cm2 of avascularised skin was debrided and healthy skin was sutured back together.

Drains that exit out the bottom of the neck were strategically placed, so infection, debris and dead tissue did not build up under the skin.

There was a happy ending to this particular day at Greater Springfield Veterinary Hospital. The 13th surgery of the day was successful and Mia is recovering well.

Days don't always end this way in the day in the life of a Veterinary Surgeon, but this one did.

Dr Abbie Tipler with Archie and Mia. Mia had to have surgery after being attached by a kangaroo. She lost so much blood that they had to take blood from Archie to keep her alive. Rob Williams

Did you know?

Most vets don't keep stores of dog blood on hand because whole blood is difficult to buy and has a short shelf life.

Instead vets use their own dogs, or other large dogs registered as blood donors, in emergency situations.

Unlike cats and people, dogs don't need to be matched for blood type in a one-off transfusion.