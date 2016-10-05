28°
News

How Ipswich gambling addicts added to $104m fraud

Sherele Moody
| 5th Oct 2016 2:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT agencies, financial services and hospitality businesses are more likely than any other type of organisation to be ripped off by gambling addict fraud.

A new report reveals gambling-related fraud cost the Australian economy more than $104 million over five years.

The Warfield & Associates researchers examined 265 criminal cases of fraud - including two that went through Ipswich's courts - to produce the Gambling Motivated Fraud in Australia 2011-2016 study.

According to the research, two Ipswich thieves were responsible for about $57,000 of the $104 million stolen from Australian businesses over the five years.

The most common forms of crime were cash theft, electronic funds transfer rip-offs and false invoicing, the researchers found.

Employees were responsible for 56% of frauds and 57% of the 267 people convicted were men.

The report also shows that most male thieves used their ill-gotten funds to pay for a range of punting options including online gambling.

Female offenders primarily put the money they stole through the pokies, the researchers found.

Study author Brett Warfield urged Ipswich business operators to ensure they had safeguards in place to prevent frauds.

"You can never completely stop fraud from happening but there are certainly lessons from most of the cases we examined," Mr Warfield told ARM Newsdesk.

"Many of the frauds happened because employers did not have adequate internal controls in place for things like electronic funds transfers and paying of bills.

"Business should look at what controls they have over money going outside of your company - who can actually transfer the money and how many people approve the transfers."

Mr Warfield also suggested business operators limit the amount of cash that can be paid out at any one time and also ensure only a few people are authorised to make payments.

"Have other controls in place so you can't just get on the system and send money.

"Make sure there is an additional identity process to prove that they are the person allowed to make funds transfers.

"And ensure the person responsible for reviewing payments checks every single payment and that they authorise it before it gets sent."

Clubs Australia, which represents poker machine operators, said poker machine-related fraud in Australia accounted for less than 0.05% of total pokie expenditure.

A CA spokeswoman said the organisation worked with the Australian anti-money laundering regulator, AUSTRAC, to ensure all suspicious activities were reported.

"The overwhelming majority of the 1.5 million Australians that play a poker machine each year do so responsibly," the spokeswoman said.

"For those that have difficulties in controlling the amount they spend on poker machines, clubs have world-class harm minimisation programs in place such as multi-venue self-exclusion which allows a person to ban themselves from up to 35 gaming machine venues, as well as free specialist gambling and financial counselling services.

"Clubs remain committed to working with law enforcement agencies tasked with cracking down on financial crime."

The Australian Wagering Council and the Australasian Gaming Council did not respond to our request for comment.

- ARM NEWDESK

Ipswich man used dud cheques to collect $53,000

OF the two Ipswich cases of gambling-related fraud examined by the Warfield & Associates researchers, Justin Holness's CORRECT was the worst.

In January 2011 an Ipswich magistrate sentenced Holness to 18 months in jail and ordered him to pay $53,250 restitution to his victims.

Holness was due to be paroled in June of the same year.

The Queensland Times reported Holness bought three cars using cheques he knew would bounce.

The court heard he spent most of the money from selling the cars on gambling.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business, crime, gambling

Gary has plenty to lose, so much to gain

Gary has plenty to lose, so much to gain

Not many people have seen Ipswich man Gary Tofaenono in the past year.

WATCH: Police release vision of missing African woman

Nyandeng Weiu was last seen at an address on Isabella St at aboput 9.30pm but has not been seen since.

She was last seen in Collingwood Park on Saturday

Shopping centre hit by disgraceful graffiti attack

An example of some of the graffiti left behind over the long weekend.

Business owners filthy over mindless vandalism

How Ipswich gambling addicts added to $104m fraud

New report reveals gambling-related fraud cost the Australian economy more than $104 million over five years.

Thieves used ill-gotten funds to pay for a range of punting options

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

TIM Burton film has a great cast and will entertain the family, but it doesn't hold up to most of Burton's other work.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

MOTIVATED OWNER SAYS &quot;SELL&quot;

9 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers From...

TWO SPACIOUS LEVELS !! LIVE IN ONE - RENT THE OTHER !! PRIME CBD RIM LOCATION FOR FUTURE GROWTH POTENTIAL TO RENT OR BUY WALKING DISTANCE TO IPSWICH GIRLS...

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

84 Storr Circuit, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $315,000

An ideal investment, currently rented for $310pw, lease expires 3/6/17 with a perfect tenant in place who looks after the home like its her own. Located close to...

&quot;QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY LOCATION!&quot;

14 Hill Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 1 $369,000

It is with much pleasure that I present this well loved Federation style home with some classic features as well as some complimentary modern ones. Set on a corner...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

NOT TO BE MISSED-OWNERS ARE RELOCATING!

24 Robson Road, Coulson 4310

House 4 2 3 Auction

Make no mistakes here, this beautiful property must be sold as the owners are purchasing elsewhere. Set upon 8 private acres just on the North side of Boonah...

Great Family Home on Rare 1/4 Acre Block

1 Moonlight Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

Large Family Home + 6m x 9m triple Bay Shed + In ground Pool

7 Hoey Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate highset character property is set in a brilliant location minutes to the CBD and parkland. With 2 spacious living areas and heaps of outdoor...

BUDGET BUY TOWNHOUSE

17/4 Lillian Street, Redbank Plains 4301

Unit 2 1 1 ONLY $197,000

Looking for a lovely and well designed brick/tile town house, only short walk to the hub of the fast developing new Redbank Plains Shopping Complex, then we have...

Great Family Home on Rare 1/4 Acre Block

4 Aramac Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Expert shares six dos and don'ts for those building a home

Builder spills the dos and don't of building your home.

BUILDING a new home can be a complex process.

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.