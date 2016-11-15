How healthy are your lungs?

Ever wondered how smoking affects your lungs?

Tomorrow you can find out thanks to the Chronic Conditions Team at West Moreton Hospital and Health Service with a special event at Ipswich City Square Mall to mark World COPD Day - Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Basic lung assessments will be available to the public from 8.30 to midday.

A carbon monoxide test will also be available, showing the level of carbon monoxide in your breath and therefore how much you are smoking.

If the results aren't what you expected, you should consult your GP. The Health Plaza's Lung Health Service runs ongoing eight week programs offering people with diagnosed lung conditions a chance to improve their fitness in a safe and controlled environment.

Participants take part in exercise sessions and receive a holistic approach to their care including personalised information from nurses, dieticians, occupational therapists, social workers, pharmacists and psychologists.

Lung Health Clinical Nurse Consultant Jo Mitchell said Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, an umbrella term characterised by shortness of breath, often develops in smokers.

"Exposure to irritants like dust and fumes can also increase the risk of developing COPD," Ms Mitchell said.

The display and event will take place between Woolworths and the Rotunda in the mall.

To join the program or for more information about managing your lung condition, phone the Lung Health Team at Ipswich Health Plaza on 3413 5770.