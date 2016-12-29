How going vegan could save the environment

THE government is planning to review its Direct Action climate policy, as studies indicate that it's unlikely to meet emissions targets.

The Minister for the Environment and Energy said recently that he wanted "to find the lowest cost way to meet our emissions reduction targets while at the same time ensuring the lights always stay on".

The solution is staring us in the face three times a day.

Over half of Australia's carbon emissions come from animal agriculture, so if every resident ate one, two, or preferably three vegan meals each day, it'd make a huge difference.

If the government can't or won't fix it, it's time for Australian consumers to make an easy and critically important New Year's resolution: let's take our own "direct action" and stop paying the meat, dairy, and egg industries to pollute our environment, damage our health, and cause appalling suffering to millions of animals.

DESMOND BELLAMY

PETA Australia