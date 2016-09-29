How to find out what's on the council's agenda

INTERESTED in what Ipswich City Council is up to?

Well residents in Yamanto won't have to go far to sit in on the next meeting as the council takes to the suburbs.

On Tuesday, October 11 the monthly council meeting will be held at Amberley District State School instead of the formal chambers on Roderick St.

It's part of a council initiative that started in 2004 with 'external meetings' designed to make it easier for residents to engage in council processes.

This meeting will also offer students at Amberley District School the chance to see democracy in action.

Councillor Charlie Pisasale is hoping young people interested in politics will find the session particularly inspiring and perhaps help shape Ipswich's future politicians.

"It might even be enough to inspire a new generation of potential leaders with a vision to further progress our great city."

The meeting will be held at 37 Deebing Creek Rd, from 9.30am on October 11.

All members of the public are welcome to attend.