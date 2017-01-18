How cyclists could peddle funds into community

BIGGER AND BETTER: Bicycle Queensland has partnered with Somerset Regional Council.

TEN thousand dollars has been spent to expand one of the region's largest fun runs in a bid to boost the local economy.

For the first time ever 300 cyclists will compete in the Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run covering 22kms, as part of a partnership with Bicycle Queensland and also Somerset Regional Council.

Joel Stephens from the biking advocacy group said he hoped cyclists of all skill levels would give the ride a go.

"We did a Bicycle Queensland event last year in the Somerset which was really successful,” he said.

"Our goal is to get more people on their bikes and to encourage people to get into cycling not only for transport and recreation but so they can be more active.

"We are still in the early planning stages but we want to open it up to most age groups to encourage everyone to get involved.”

The $10,000 partnership fee will include signage, logistics, marshalling, first aid, transport and support vehicles.

The trail run, now in its 15th year, regularly attracts more than 1000 people with numbers expected to increase by a third with the addition of the bike leg.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann hoped the partnership would bring riders back to the Somerset as tourists after the July 9 event.

"We are encouraging cyclists including families to get on their bikes and join us for a ride proposed to start at Wulkuraka Station and finish at the Fernvale Sports Park,” he said.

"Introducing a bicycle component to the fun run help boost the profile of our region, support local business and give additional promotion to the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.”

Council will be offering the bike leg as well as the popular 8km and 3km run or walk events to the 2017 event.

Registrations for the fun run will open in the coming months.

For more visit railtrailfunrun.com.au.