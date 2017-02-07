How the community can help solve drug crimes

DO you know a drug dealer?

A new online reporting tool is revolutionising the way police tackle the supply and distribution of ice and it relies on the community to reveal what they know.

The tool can be anonymous, allowing anyone the opportunity to provide police what they know, but the user can also provide their email address, should they wish to provide further information in future.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Queensland Police Service could not act on drug dealers in isolation.

"With intelligence suggesting the threat posed by organised syndicates is of particular concern, we must ensure we provide police the support they need to win this war," Mr Ryan said.

"We know drugs are the fuel that keeps organised crime going. It is essential we target the source in order to get the most effective results."

QPS Community Contact Command Superintendent David Tucker said the community played an integral role in helping police disrupt crime.

"To ensure the public has the ability to provide this crucial information, the QPS has developed an online reporting tool, specifically focused on information relating to the distribution and possession of ice," Supt Tucker said.

"The online tool not only complements the existing suite of resources available to the public, including Crime Stoppers and Policelink but allows a community who is already online the ability to tell us what they know using a platform they are already familiar with."

State Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the state government would continue to broaden its focus from Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs to all aspects of major and organised crime, including those who produce and distribute dangerous drugs.

The online form will be available from https://www.police.qld.gov.au/apps/reports/ReportaDrugDealer and anyone with information is encouraged to hop online and provide details that could help fight dangerous drugs.