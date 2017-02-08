How buying a doll can help save a life

VANESSA Bissett hasn't ever been one to fit the mould.

Despite describing herself as someone who "was never really good at school", the interior designer never doubted she would do great things.

After emigrating from her home country of Ireland, doing it tough at school and surviving domestic violence the Mount Crosby mum said struggle was what helped her find success.

Three years ago she has achieved her dream of opening her own design business, Shesha & Grace.

Now Ms Bissett wants to give back.

The business owner has created a range of four dolls, with profits from each sale going to a specific charity.

Nick Lynch checks out the dolls made by Vanessa Bissett from Shesha and Grace. Rob Williams

"I came from rock bottom and clawed by way back out and that's where the inspiration for the dolls came from," she said.

"I always loved dolls as a little girl and want to use them now to create awareness."

Ms Bissett said 10% of the profits from every doll sold would go towards Community Access and Transition Service (CATS) to help young people with disabilities in Ipswich.

An additional 10% from the pink, purple and white dolls sold will also go towards breast cancer, domestic violence and ovarian cancer charities.

"Every one of us knows someone with a disability, domestic violence affects so many people and we have all been touched by cancer in some way," Ms Bissett said.

"I feel like I have to give back to the organisations that mean the most to me."

CATS chief executive officer Katrina Johnson said the donations would help them support local youth.

"The dolls will help us better support our young people with disabilities after they leave school, we will use the funds to get more of our clients into university and to help us establish our media skills course as well," she said.

Ms Bissett said the dolls had been bought for boys, girls, adults and children from all around the world.

"For me it's all about education and raising awareness. My ultimate dream is to see the dolls on the side of buses in Ipswich."

The dolls can be purchased from the Limestone Emporium or by phoning 0447 115 851.