How Bowden's 'disease' became the lifeblood of Marburg

Anna Hartley
| 26th Oct 2016 9:00 AM

A COLD beer at the Marburg Hotel to end his long working day has become a ritual for 'Smokey' Kerle.

Sitting as usual in his corner of the bar, the 61-year-old proudly declares that he has been going to the pub since he was five years old.

"I used to come in here with my dad. Now I am here seven days a week," he said.

"There are heaps of people like that."

The Bowden family have operated pubs in Marburg for 80 years.

David Nielsen

Speaking with the third-generation publican Matt Bowden, pub regular Smokey offered his view on why they had been so popular in the small town.

"Your dad was born and bred here and he knows everyone in the town," Smokey said.

"That's why you're so successful. It's like being in an extended family."

The family's story began in 1936 when a young Yub Bowden came to the small country town of Marburg with a dream.

He and his wife Alice hoped to start a business which would provide for their family and their community.

 

Contributed

Their son Dan later took over the beloved family business, which he now runs with the help of his son Matt.

"The hotel is a meeting place. We have people who came here as a child and now bring their children," Matt said.

"It's a family-style pub."

Dan said the Bowden family had been through some tough times over the years but he was proud it was still run by his family.

"It was hard during the Great Depression, during the Second World War and the closure of the coal mines," he said.

"Every year my dad (Yub) had a party to celebrate the fact the hotel survived.

"The pub, it's a disease and Matt and I caught it."

 

Now, eight decades later, the Bowden family is still providing a place where the people of Marburg can gather, celebrate special occasions, make life-long friends and, of course, grab an ice cold beer at the end of a long day.

 

David Nielsen

The well-known local family is planning to mark eight decades of being publicans in the small town of Marburg with a Beer, Music and Food Fest.

"We love Marburg and the pub is the focal point of the town," Dan said.

"We want to celebrate that we're still surviving, just like my father did."

Celebrations will kick off on Friday, October 28 at 3pm with the Bowdens bringing back their favourite pub traditions created over the past eight decades.

"It'll be a tribute to the old days. We will be reliving all of our favourite old pub memories with Addo's chook raffles to raise money for the school, Karin's Karaoke and Marburg's favourite Scotsman belting out a few tunes," Dan said.

"We will be taking a leaf out of my father's book and giving back to the community."

 

David Nielsen

The Bowden Family 80 Years Celebration will continue with a community market from 9am -1pm on Saturday, October 29 in the park across the road from hotel.

Following the markets the Bowden family will host a live music and beer festival featuring five local acts from 2pm at the Marburg Hotel, 69 Edmond St, Marburg.

For more information on the upcoming celebrations, visit the Marburg Pub Facebook page.

 

David Nielsen
