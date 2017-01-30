How Labor could help LNP win Lockyer election

A GATTON-based political analyst has outlined how ALP preferences will be critical if the LNP is to retain the seat of Lockyer against the odds.

Jeff Sommerfeld, a former LNP advisor, said that the Palaszczuk Government was in the box seat to retain government as of now and that the ALP usually handled preferences better than the LNP.

But in a general sense, he said there were factors at play which would make it tougher for the incumbent government.

"At the next Queensland election there will be a number of different variables - compulsory preferential voting, no Campbell Newman to distract voters, an ALP government for voters to pass judgment on, and a resurgent One Nation," he said.

The way those factors play out in the seat of Lockyer will be complex in what is likely to be a tight battle. The preference flow, as ever, will be a key when One Nation is on the rise.

Mr Sommerfeld said he expected One Nation to finish first in the primary vote in the high 30% mark, followed by the LNP in the high 20s and then Labor. Labor and Green preferences will then be vital.

"One Nation are going to poach votes and see the LNP (primary) vote drop below 30%, which is breathtaking.

"The Labor primary vote will be cannibalised by One Nation. In Lockyer, compulsory preferential voting will most likely aid the LNP. In 2015, 13% of votes exhausted which will not happen under compulsory preferential voting."

"The Greens are going to be interesting. Very few Green voters are going to give Pauline their preferences ahead of the LNP. It is most likely more than 80% of Greens preferences will go to the LNP over One Nation."

After minor party preferences are distributed Mr Sommerfeld is tipping One Nation's Jim Savage to just be ahead of the LNP. Then, if his prediction holds, ALP preferences will decide the outcome.

"Take the most recent election under compulsory preferential voting in the Federal seat of Maranoa in 2016," he said.

"ALP how to vote cards were handed out and when they were distributed 54% went to the LNP, but 46% ignored the how to vote card in droves and gave their preferences to One Nation. If this trend holds in the Lockyer, this means the LNP could suffer a further swing on its primary vote of more than 5% and still be in a position of beating One Nation on preferences."

Mr Sommerfeld said Campbell Newman was "a major distraction for voters in Lockyer" at the last election, which may result in a slight improvement in the LNP primary vote.

"However, poor current polling by Tim Nicholls is likely to neutralise any advantage," he said.

"This time the ALP is having to defend its record. The train timetables and other small issues are likely to impact on an otherwise steady record."