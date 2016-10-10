New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

A MASSIVE housing development at Deebing Heights is expected to be given the green light from the council this month.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes on 27 hectares of land set aside just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

It has lodged an application with council to secure approval for the first 297 lots between Rawlings Rd and Saddins Rd.

The homes will be an integral part of growth at the base where a $1.1 billion expansion, that will see army units based in Sydney move to Amberley, is already underway.

There are just under 6000 defence personnel working out of the base with more arriving in the city every week.

An overview of the 320 lot housing development as shown in plans lodged with Ipswich City Council.

While the council is yet to formally make a decision on the development application lodged last month, Mayor Paul Pisasale is confident it will be approved.

"We're a defence city. It's important our serving men and women feel this city is their home. They deserve quality housing," he said.

But the new homes won't be exclusively built for defence personnel.

In the project overview, Defence Housing Australia says it only plans to keep 125 lots with the remainder to be set aside for public sale.

Real estate agent and co-owner of Crowne Real Estate Kirsty Dutney-Jones says having almost 200 homes injected into the residential market could push prices down.

"Even adding 50 new homes at once to the market would have an impact," Ms Dutney-Jones said.

"Anyone thinking of selling should do so before that significant increase in supply."

If that's you, that doesn't mean you should rush out and sell right now - the development will be constructed in 14 stages.

Plans lodged with the council also show the blocks are likely to be kept relatively small with the majority earmarked as under 600sq m.

Ms Dutney-Jones said that means they're likely to be bought up by Sydney investors, rather than owner occupiers who are more interested in larger blocks, at least 800sq m.

A month ago Ms Dutney-Jones made a record sale for the Deebing Heights area after selling a 4000sq m block for $890,000.

"We're finding people can't get enough of the bigger blocks," she said.

"People want room for a home, pool and a shed - for example and in Deebing Heights those lots are selling quickly."

The proposed development is out for public consultation until November 10.