30°
Property

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

Helen Spelitis
| 10th Oct 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 5:52 AM
MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.
MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base. SGT Janine Fabre

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MASSIVE housing development at Deebing Heights is expected to be given the green light from the council this month.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes on 27 hectares of land set aside just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

It has lodged an application with council to secure approval for the first 297 lots between Rawlings Rd and Saddins Rd.

The homes will be an integral part of growth at the base where a $1.1 billion expansion, that will see army units based in Sydney move to Amberley, is already underway.

There are just under 6000 defence personnel working out of the base with more arriving in the city every week.

An overview of the 320 lot housing development as shown in plans lodged with Ipswich City Council.
An overview of the 320 lot housing development as shown in plans lodged with Ipswich City Council.

While the council is yet to formally make a decision on the development application lodged last month, Mayor Paul Pisasale is confident it will be approved.

"We're a defence city. It's important our serving men and women feel this city is their home. They deserve quality housing," he said.

But the new homes won't be exclusively built for defence personnel.

In the project overview, Defence Housing Australia says it only plans to keep 125 lots with the remainder to be set aside for public sale.

Real estate agent and co-owner of Crowne Real Estate Kirsty Dutney-Jones says having almost 200 homes injected into the residential market could push prices down.

"Even adding 50 new homes at once to the market would have an impact," Ms Dutney-Jones said.

"Anyone thinking of selling should do so before that significant increase in supply."

If that's you, that doesn't mean you should rush out and sell right now - the development will be constructed in 14 stages.

Plans lodged with the council also show the blocks are likely to be kept relatively small with the majority earmarked as under 600sq m.

Ms Dutney-Jones said that means they're likely to be bought up by Sydney investors, rather than owner occupiers who are more interested in larger blocks, at least 800sq m.

A month ago Ms Dutney-Jones made a record sale for the Deebing Heights area after selling a 4000sq m block for $890,000.

"We're finding people can't get enough of the bigger blocks," she said.

"People want room for a home, pool and a shed - for example and in Deebing Heights those lots are selling quickly."

The proposed development is out for public consultation until November 10.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  deebing heights, defence housing australia, editors picks, ipswich city council, property development

Just In

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

A MASSIVE housing development at Deebing Heights is expected to be given the green light from the council this month.

Dangerous fire season ahead for Ipswich

High temperatures and dry conditions mean a higher fire risk for Ipswich.

Firefighters warn residents to be prepared or risk death.

QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

This week's convicted drink and drug drivers

Thieves on the run after robbing supermarket and takeaway

Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Police searching for two men

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Five things to do in and around the region

DRESS UP: Lifeline's annual clothing is fast approaching, grab a bargain this week.

Check out what's happening this week

Latest deals and offers

Five things to do in and around the region

Five things to do in and around the region

Check out what's happening this week

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

OWNERS MOTIVATED TO SELL-BRING INTEREST!

46 Irwin Road, Mount Tarampa 4311

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Wow this property has it covered with ideal features for the keen horse lover or hobby farm enthusiast. Set upon 10 level and clean acres, this property is...

Simply Charming!

9 Lawrence Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM...

Outstanding opportunity to secure this wonderful property. Owner says SELL! This stunning and delightful home was built around 1900 and offers the warmth and...

Invest, Invest, Invest

124 Eric Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Great investment opportunity this well kept 3 bedroom home is a fantastic opportunity for a first time investor or seasoned entrepreneur looking to capitalize a...

Dreams Start Here!!

3 Walsh St, Newtown 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $279,000...

Yes that's right, “DREAMS START HERE”. Located in one of Ipswich's most desirable suburbs, Newtown, sits this magnificent 2034m2 block of land. This...

Absolute Perfection

44 Lakeview Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

This luxury property is sure to impress any buyer with its manicured lawns and is located in a quiet street with quality homes surrounding it. As you approach you...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

HUGE house on a HUGE block = HUGE POTENTIAL!!

4 Rufous Crescent, Brookwater 4300

House 5 2 2 $650,000

Your search is finally over! This stunning property is being offered for sale for the first time... Located in the beautiful Brookwater estate, this home is...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

GREAT INVESTMENT

10 Eureka Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 1 $280,000 Neg

Situated on the high side of a cul-de-sac, this property is close to the new Fern Brooke Estate which offers new schools, new shops and the new sporting...

Summer&#39;s Entertainer

26 Discovery Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 Offers Over...

Start the summer off with purchasing a luxury home which has everything a family will ever want. Enjoy the hot summer months splashing around in the spectacular...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

The importance of the L-word when building or buying

WoodLinks Development Manager Sam Burgess says location should be at the top of the checklist when building or buying a home.

IT’S the L-word all property agents seem to love.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public