Houses to be demolished to make way for petrol station

Image from an application lodged with the council shows where a new petrol station has been proposed for Chuwar.

A NEW 24-hour petrol station has been proposed for Chuwar by 7-Eleven.

The company plans to demolish two houses on residential blocks along Mt Crosby Rd and build a large precinct with a shop on the 4046 sqm piece of land.

An application was lodged with Ipswich City Council two days before Christmas and is yet to be assessed.

The area is already home to two petrol stations and, if approved, the new petrol station will be competing with a Coles Express on the other side of the road, off the Warrego Hwy.

Access to the site is only available on the left due to a raised median strip meaning the company is targeting drivers heading towards the Warrego, rather than coming off it.

"The nearest service station caters for travel to Ipswich and the Warrego Highway but traveling the opposite direction is not currently catered for as access to the existing service station is inconvenient and reliant on driving past the facility to access the eastern side of the road via 2 roundabouts," the application documents read.

The surrounding is 'mixed use' with homes, a bus depot and a pet produce store, however, the specific blocks in question are zoned residential.

The company is seeking to have that zoning changed and argues the land is more suited to a petrol station given the lack of electrical infrastructure to support more houses, the application states.