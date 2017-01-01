37°
News

Houses to be demolished to make way for petrol station

Helen Spelitis
| 1st Jan 2017 11:00 AM
Image from an application lodged with the council shows where a new petrol station has been proposed for Chuwar.
Image from an application lodged with the council shows where a new petrol station has been proposed for Chuwar.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW 24-hour petrol station has been proposed for Chuwar by 7-Eleven.

The company plans to demolish two houses on residential blocks along Mt Crosby Rd and build a large precinct with a shop on the 4046 sqm piece of land.

An application was lodged with Ipswich City Council two days before Christmas and is yet to be assessed.

The area is already home to two petrol stations and, if approved, the new petrol station will be competing with a Coles Express on the other side of the road, off the Warrego Hwy.

Access to the site is only available on the left due to a raised median strip meaning the company is targeting drivers heading towards the Warrego, rather than coming off it.

"The nearest service station caters for travel to Ipswich and the Warrego Highway but traveling the opposite direction is not currently catered for as access to the existing service station is inconvenient and reliant on driving past the facility to access the eastern side of the road via 2 roundabouts," the application documents read.

The surrounding is 'mixed use' with homes, a bus depot and a pet produce store, however, the specific blocks in question are zoned residential.

The company is seeking to have that zoning changed and argues the land is more suited to a petrol station given the lack of electrical infrastructure to support more houses, the application states.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business chuwar development ipswich petrol station

REVEALED: Arrests made and charges laid over New Year

REVEALED: Arrests made and charges laid over New Year

POLICE share how Ipswich behaved while welcoming in 2017.

  • News

  • 1st Jan 2017 12:51 PM

Houses to be demolished to make way for petrol station

Image from an application lodged with the council shows where a new petrol station has been proposed for Chuwar.

New 7-Eleven petrol station proposed for Ipswich

Alleged drunk driver crashes car just before New Year

Police generic

MAN hits pole just minutes before New Year begins.

Chip in for your city in 2017

SO LONG 2016: Ipswich New Year's Eve at North Ipswich Reserve. Fireworks Finale Spectacular.

Make a resolution you can stick to

Local Partners

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

A COMBINATION of big name artists, perfect weather and a successful 2015 program has pushed crowds at Woodford Folk Festival towards record-breaking numbers.

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

WELCOME: Ten new Australians gained their citizenship at a ceremony hosted by Ipswich City Rotary with club president and mayor Paul Pisasale on hand.

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

6 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ipswich

Ipswich New Year's Eve 2015 at North Ipswich Reserve. Fireworks Finale Spectacular. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

THE ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, after audio issues affected the broadcast and the hosts almost missed the midnight countdown.

  • TV

  • 1st Jan 2017 12:17 PM

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Singer Kylie Minogue

KYLIE Minogue talks 2017 and Aussie Christmas

Carrie Fisher's death leads to $50 million payout to Disney

Carrie Fisher died on December 27.

Disney set to receive $50 million insurance payout

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson and his dad in a picture the star shared on his Instagram page.

The Rock shared his dad's backstory with fans

What's on the big screen this week

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

TWO new movies join the wealth of films on at the cinemas.

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

Zsa Zsa Gabor was laid to rest at an intimate ceremony on Friday

Debbie Reynolds' greatest fear was outliving her children

Debbie Reynolds' son believes she died of a broken heart

LAST UNIT IN BRAND NEW COMPLEX - REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!!

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $489,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further, properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $309,000

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

STUNNING HOME FOR ULTIMATE LIFESTYLE OR TREE CHANGE

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE THE SALE OF THIS AMAZING HOME FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!